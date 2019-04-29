An Indian American sixth grader from San Jose, California, won the premier award as the National Academic Quiz Bowl Champion, in the first-ever held individual player tournament by the National Academic Quiz Tournaments in the U.S. for middle schoolers.
Arin Para, 11, from the Challenger Almaden school, is the youngest player to receive this honor, according to a news release.
NAQT organizes premier middle school, high school, community college and college national quiz bowl championships in North America.
The day-long championship tournament was an invitational-only event held April 7 in Chicago.
Parsa beat out the field of 85 bright middle schoolers invited from all over the U.S. who had stellar quiz bowl records in regionals across the U.S states throughout the year, the release said.
Students competed for the overall champion award as well as subject awards in science and math, history, geography, literature, fine arts, pop culture and sports, social sciences and philosophy, and current events.
Before lunch, students competed in a buzzer-based group round format with up to 72 questions, after which the top 32 students with highest points move on to head-to-head matches, it said.
The top three students in the championship were all Indian American middle schoolers, with Parsa beating out Chicago-based Quest Academy seventh grader Rohan Ganeshan in the final head-to-head match.
The third place was won by Pareekshit Krishna, an eighth grader from William Hopkins Junior High School in San Jose.
To view Parsa’s championship victory over Ganeshan, click here: https://bit.ly/2UygYG6.
