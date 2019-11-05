Indian American Jay Bedi has announced his intention to run for a seat in Mason, Ohio.
The candidate on his website, jaybedi.com, notes that he moved to Cincinnati from India in the late 1980s and has since built several successful small businesses locally, creating new jobs, revitalizing property and adding to the local economy in the process.
As a small business owner and real estate developer, Bedi says that he and his wife, a practicing nephrologist, chose Mason to raise their family because it is “such a great community.”
Bedi’s son is a first year at the University of Cincinnati, and his daughter is currently attending Mason Junior High.
“I am running for City Council to bring fresh ideas and a new perspective to Mason's leadership. I love this city. I love this community. I respectfully ask for your vote on November 5,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.