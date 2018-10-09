A group of Indian American high school students from Southern California dedicated to combatting allergies have formed a biotech company, ReAlign Therapeutics.
Since its founding in March, the Newbury Park-based ReAlign Therapeutics – founded by Arjun Gutta, Vasco Singh, Sam Kadaba and Akhil Gutta – has completed research and development on its first product, a probiotic supplement for combating allergies, which it is selling online via its company website and Amazon store, according to a VC Star report.
The product, marketed as a ReAlign Therapeutics Allergy Immunity Probiotic Supplement, is designed to line the gut to repel harmful bacteria while retraining the immune system to help treat allergies, it said.
Developing such a product is tricky business, but the motivation to do so came from a visit to India. Co-founder Singh became sick with stomach flu after a family trip to India several years ago, which eventually caused him to acquire several allergies, the report said.
Although doctors tried to treat Singh, a 15-year-old student at Viewpoint High School in Calabasas, with various antibiotics, nothing helped until Singh was given probiotics, the only treatment that proved effective, the publication added.
Singh’s success with probiotics inspired him to begin studying the science behind the treatment. Before long, ReAlign Therapeutics was up and running. Singh started the business with his childhood friends and fellow high school students Kadaba, Arjun and Akhil.
As none of ReAlign Therapeutic’s co-founders are legal adults, running a business meant jumping through hoops and working with various middlemen. However, the challenges were worth being able to promote the use of probiotics, Singh said in the report.
“We are not allowed to legally own a business, have credit cards or file legal papers for trademarks,” Singh told the publication. “We do all the work but have to co-sign with business professionals and have other certain limitations. Running a business isn’t geared toward kids like us (but) we want to spread awareness about what probiotics are, even if people do not want to buy our product.”
While running a business has been a new experience for ReAlign Therapeutics’ co-founders, their success only came after months of research, it said.
Each team member spent several months educating themselves about probiotics and allergies by watching instructional videos and reading various guides before analyzing the strains that went into their finished product, the report noted.
Probiotics are considered dietary supplements — ReAlign Therapeutics has customers, not patients — and are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration, according to the report.
The business’ Wisconsin-based manufacturer allowed ReAlign to select the ingredients for its product, and the team chose probiotic strains they believed would best combat various allergies, VC Star said.
The probiotics have had a profound impact on some customers, such as Calabasas resident and 15-year-old Viewpoint High School student Kayla Davis. Davis, who purchased the probiotics at the suggestion of her friend, Vasco, was initially skeptical but said the product had a positive impact on her allergy issues, the report said.
