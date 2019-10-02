Indian American attorney Sujatha Baliga, who survived childhood sexual abuse at the hands of her father, is one of 26 MacArthur Foundation Fellows, announced by the organization Sept. 25.
The awards — also known as “genius grants” — award each fellow $625,000 over a period of five years with no strings attached. Fellows come from diverse backgrounds, including the arts and sciences.
Baliga is the executive director of the Oakland, Calif.-based Restorative Justice Project, which seeks to move juveniles who have committed a crime away from police and courts and into an alternative program which involves the participation of the offender, family members, and the victim of the crime to identify a pathway to restitution.
Baliga told India-West that she met Cecelia Conrad, managing director of the MacArthur Fellows program, at a TED Talk last year. The two began talking; Conrad asked her for a list of leaders in the field of restorative justice.
Baliga sent Conrad a long e-mail, with bios of people she admired. In mid-September, Conrad called Baliga to say she wanted to talk to her about someone not on her list.
“I panicked,” said Baliga, adding that she was not prepared for such a discussion. But it was a ruse. “That someone is you,” Conrad told Baliga, letting her know that she had won a genius grant.
“Once I got over my confusion, I was really pleased. It still hasn’t sunk in what this means, but I’m really pleased that it has uplifted my work,” she told India-West.
“It is really time to do justice diversion in earnest because we have proven that it can work,” added Baliga, noting studies that indicate a 44 percent drop in recidivism when the restorative justice program is used with a juvenile offender.
Baliga pointed to a new study of San Francisco juvenile offenders which summated that only 13 percent of juveniles involved in the Restorative Justice Program committed new offenses, versus 53 percent who were traditionally prosecuted.
“The traditional justice system as it currently operates does not work,” she stated.
Baliga described how the program worked: after a child is arrested but before he is charged, the case is sent to a community organization that reaches out to the young person to ask if he is interested in an alternative program. The organization also reaches out to the victim, who must also agree. No charges are filed.
The parties come together to repair the damage caused by the offender, and a plan is created by consensus. “Sometimes the person who was harmed wants payback for stolen things. Other times, they are just looking for answers or want to have their say,” said Baliga.
Sometimes, the person who harmed and the person who was harmed create a bond after the three- to six-month program has ended, she said, adding: “There’s definitely a lot of hugging.”
The Restorative Justice program, currently employed in San Francisco, Oakland, and Alameda County, also provides cost savings. Criminalizing a child can cost anywhere from $300,000 to $400,000 per year, reported the San Francisco Chronicle, in a story about the overall drop in juvenile offenders. Baliga noted that a child going through the Restorative Justice program costs a maximum of $9,000.
The social activist now wants to expand the program to those who have suffered sexual abuse via a family member or intimate partner. Baliga herself suffered sexual abuse at the hands of her father. A decade ago, she was reluctant to talk about her own experience. But now, she said, “It is a blessing to be able to speak out when others can’t.”
“Child sexual abuse is a pandemic in our community. It festers and grows when it operates in shame or silence,” she told India-West.
Many victims of sexual violence are reluctant to go to police because of the harm it may cause to their families. Baliga herself did not report her abuse because she did not want her father to be locked up or to be taken away from her family.
"From addressing the consequences of climate change to furthering our understanding of human behavior to fusing forms of artistic expression, this year's 26 extraordinary MacArthur Fellows demonstrate the power of individual creativity to reframe old problems, spur reflection, create new knowledge, and better the world for everyone," MacArthur Foundation president John Palfrey said in a statement.
Baliga received an A.B. from Harvard University and a law degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School. Since 2015, she has served as director of the Restorative Justice Project at Impact Justice, where she is also a Just Beginnings Collaborative Fellow.
She is a co-founder of Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice, was a Soros Justice Fellow at Restorative Justice for Oakland Youth, and has worked previously as a public defender and victim advocate in New Mexico and New York.
