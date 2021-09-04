An Indian American woman from Raritan, New Jersey, Malathi Kanche, who had been reported missing in the wake of Hurricane Ida, was found dead Sept. 3, according to a report on patch.com.
An article in insideeko.com reported that Somerset County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Frank Roman said emergency responders from multiple state agencies had been searching for Kanche, 46, and using drones.
Patch.com reported that Kanche’s family friend and neighbor Mansi Mago confirmed that her body had been found.
According to an email sent to India-West, Kanche reportedly was heading home after dropping her son off at Rutgers University the evening of Sept. 1, when the small S.U.V. she was driving was overwhelmed by floodwaters set off by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.
With the vehicle stalled in waist-deep water on Route 22 in Bridgewater, N.J., said the email, she and her 15-year-old daughter climbed out. They clung to a tree as the torrent rushed past, according to Mago.
According to patch.com, Mago said Kanche’s daughter was able to swim to a local car dealership and was rescued, but Kanche could not swim and she succumbed to the floodwaters.
Gov. Phil Murphy had announced that 25 New Jersey residents were killed in the storm including four in Bridgewater and Hillsborough.
