In perhaps a first of its kind event, Indian American Akshaj Mehta and his mother Sumiti Mehta have become the first son-mother duo to serve as commissioners for the city of Sacramento, California.
Akshaj serves on the Sacramento Arts and Creative Economy Commission, while Sumiti serves on Youth Parks and Community Enrichment Commission, according to an email sent to India-West. Both mother and son are also the first Indian Americans on the respective commissions.
Akshaj Mehta, 16, was appointed to the Sacramento Arts and Creative Economy Commission by the Personnel and Public Employees Committee comprising Mayor Pro Tem Angelique Ashby, Councilmember Sean Loloee, Councilmember Jeff Harris, and Councilmember Katie Valenzuela in December 2021. Sumiti Mehta had been appointed as a commissioner in March 2019.
A junior who attends Natomas Pacific Pathways Prep High School, Akshaj is a published author and has a website for young students, Write To Lead, which is a safe and positive platform for kids aged 6-16 looking to express in writing, the emailed release noted. Akshaj has previously collaborated with various nonprofits like JIBE and Walk Sacramento to create writing contests for students in Sacramento.
Sumiti Mehta is a published author and works for a Sacramento-based IT consulting firm. Besides serving on Sacramento city’s YPCE Commission, she serves on several NUSD Committees.
