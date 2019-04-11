Edison International recently unveiled its cohort of 2019 Edison Scholars, which included three Indian American or South Asian American students.
Among the group of 30 students named scholars were Simran Chopra, Huma Khan and Jashandeep Lobana.
Thirty high school seniors were surprised with the $40,000 college scholarships to pursue their dreams in STEM and “build a better tomorrow.”
Edison International awarded a total of $1.2 million in scholarships to invest in the bright futures of the scholars and their communities, including Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura, Riverside, San Bernardino and Tulare counties in Southern California.
Chopra, of Nogales High School, created the 100words organization for underdeveloped nations to gain access to clean water, and is using her self-taught computer science skills to build a direct donation processing tool for the organization.
The Indian American student also plays on the varsity badminton and tennis teams and is president of her local American Red Cross chapter, Edison International said. Her plan is to study mathematics in college.
Khan, of Centennial High School, placed third in biotechnology design and fourth place in coding with the Technology Student Association.
She serves as vice president and librarian of her school band and plans to major in mechanical engineering to create new technology with renewable resources to help alleviate the global warming crisis, it said.
Lobana is a student at Henry J. Kaiser High School. As the president and Division Spirit Team leader for the Key Club, Lobana plans to study neuroscience and bring high-quality medical care to developing countries. He is also the vice president of the National Honors Society and enjoys cross country and tennis. He plans to major in bioengineering in college.
“I’m always impressed when I meet these students who have already accomplished so much academically and I’m hopeful for all that lies ahead for them and their families,” said Pedro J. Pizarro, president and CEO of Edison International. “We applaud these deserving scholars and know that these scholarships will provide financial support as they pursue their dreams.”
With the addition of the 2019 Edison Scholars, Edison International has awarded an estimated $9.9 million in scholarships to 640 students through the Edison Scholars Program since 2006.
Edison International is one of the largest charitable contributors in Southern California and its support of charitable causes, such as the Edison Scholars Program, is funded entirely by Edison International shareholders. SCE customers’ utility bill payments do not fund company donations, a news release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.