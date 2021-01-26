The International Literacy Association released its biennial 30 Under 30 list Jan. 11, an initiative that “shines a spotlight on the next generation of leaders who are working to create positive change in the global literacy landscape.”
The 2021 list of honorees includes Indian American teacher Akash Patel.
Representing 12 countries, this year’s list celebrates educators, nonprofit leaders, authors, volunteers, researchers, and social entrepreneurs.
“Though their roles may differ, they all belong to a growing cohort of young innovators, disrupters, and visionaries in the field,” said the organization.
Patel, 28, is a Spanish teacher at Ignite Middle School in Texas, where students come from very difficult backgrounds. He is also the founder of the Texas-based Happy World Foundation.
Patel, according to his foundation, began his teaching career in very small rural communities in Oklahoma, where people had never seen or met “a brown Indian guy who spoke five languages and had traveled to over 50 countries.”
He used his travel experiences to design all of his lessons.
In his first year of teaching, he was recognized by the State Department of Education and the Multicultural Education Institute as the January 2015 Educator of the Month and the 2015 Multicultural Teacher of the Year for promoting global citizenship in his classroom and achieving a successful academic turnaround. In December 2017, Patel was selected from over 30,000 nominations as one of the top 50 teachers around the world and shortlisted as a finalist for the Varkey Foundation’s Global Teacher Prize, a $1 million prize that is awarded annually to one teacher who has made an outstanding contribution to the profession.
In June 2020, Patel was elected to the National Council of the United Nations Association of the United States of America to serve the 2020-2022 term. Patel frequently speaks at regional, national and international conferences about his classroom experience. He has also trained over 40,000 teachers to use the Global Connect database and other multicultural programs.
Saurabh Anand, 28, from India, who is a graduate student research assistantship Fellow at the University of Georgia, and 28-year-old Jigyasa Labroo, who is the founder/CEO of Slam Out Loud in Dharamshala, also feature on the list.
ILA’s 30 Under 30 honorees are featured in the January/February 2021 issue of Literacy Today, ILA’s bimonthly magazine, which published Jan. 11.
