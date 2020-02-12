Indian American state representative in Maine Sara Gideon, who serves as the speaker of the House, has raised millions of dollars as she makes a push toward unseating Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins in the 2020 election.
Gideon raised $3.5 million in the last three months of 2019 and spent nearly that much over the same period in her U.S. Senate bid, according to a Jan. 29 campaign news release.
The fundraising brings Gideon a total of $7.6 million raised since she announced her candidacy in June; she has $2.77 million in cash on hand, her campaign said, reports have said.
Gideon is still trailing Collins in overall fundraising, with the senator’s most recent campaign finance reports putting her total fundraising at about $8.6 million, the most of any political candidate in state history. She also had $7.1 million cash in hand, reports added.
Gideon, who is backed by the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, faces activist Betsy Sweet, attorney Bre Kidman, former Google executive Ross LaJeunesse and travel agent Michael Bunker in the Democratic primary, the report said.
Gideon’s campaign said in a statement that the fourth-quarter donors included nearly 4,200 Mainers and that 95 percent of individual donations were $100 or less.
"Over the past seven months, we've built a strong grassroots movement traveling to every corner of the state, holding suppers with Sara and talking to Mainers about the challenges they face," Gideon said in a statement.
Collins is facing perhaps the toughest reelection fight of her career as she seeks a fifth term. Democrats see her as vulnerable and are attacking her votes for the GOP tax cut and for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanagh, the reports added.
AP adds in related news from Portland, Maine: Planned Parenthood Jan. 28 endorsed Sara Gideon, a Democratic challenger to Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, saying Collins “turned her back” on women and citing her vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court as well as other judicial nominees who oppose abortion.
Gideon welcomed the endorsement from the Planned Parenthood Action Fund.
“There's never been a more important time to stand up for reproductive rights,” she said, in the face of “systematic attacks on reproductive rights across the country.”
“From her decisive vote to confirm Kavanaugh to her refusal to stop Republican attacks on our health and rights, it's clear that she has turned her back on those she should be championing,” said Alexis McGill Johnson, acting president and CEO of Planned Parenthood. She said Collins “has abandoned not only the people of Maine, but women across the country.”
Gideon, meanwhile, supports Medicaid expansion and expanded health care for women and has vowed to continue “the fight to protect and expand reproductive rights.”
“As a former Planned Parenthood patient, she knows what it means to be able to get the care you need from a trusted provider and how hurtful it is to see your provider attacked by extremist politicians,” Nicole Clegg, of Planned Parenthood Maine Action Fund, said in a statement.
