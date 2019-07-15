Sara Gideon, of Freeport, Maine, an Indian American former councilwoman and current speaker of the Maine House of Representatives, is looking to unseat U.S. Sen. Susan Collins in the 2020 election.
Gideon announced her bid in a YouTube video posted June 24 (see announcement here: https://youtu.be/6SEiNdtO7mE).
The New York Times reports that Gideon is “the most formidable opponent yet for a United States Senate seat that Democrats have identified as a target in the 2020 election.”
Gideon, a Democrat, said that her decision was spurred partly by the vote that Collins, a Republican expected to seek her fifth term, cast in support for Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, the Times reported.
Collins, 66, had gained a reputation for independence and bipartisanship during 22 years in the Senate — a fact acknowledged by Gideon in her announcement video.
More recently, though, she has voted repeatedly to support President Donald Trump’s agenda, in what has been perceived as a veer to the right. Her approval rating has also declined in some public polls, the publication said.
“At one point maybe she was different than some of the folks in Washington,” Gideon said in the video. “But she doesn’t seem that way anymore.”
Referencing Collins’ decision to support Kavanaugh last year, Gideon said it “put women’s control over their own health care decisions in extreme jeopardy.”
The Times said that, in a statement, a spokesman for Collins said: “One of the reasons why Senator Collins has been so effective is that she has more seniority than any U.S. senator from Maine over the past 70 years. She will continue to build on her record of extraordinary accomplishments for the people of Maine.”
Gideon had sponsored legislation in Maine — signed into law this year — to expand abortion access by permitting health care professionals who are not physicians to perform the procedure. She was also behind an effort to expand benefits to families in poverty, the report notes.
Gideon, the only candidate who has held a major elective office, is expected to face at least two other candidates for the Democratic nomination: Betsy Sweet, an activist and former candidate for governor; and Bre Kidman, a lawyer.
The Democrats have a yearlong competitive primary ahead: They will not be picking a nominee until June 2020, the report said.
Whoever wins the Democratic nomination is expected to pick up strong financial support from outside groups. Shortly after Collins’ vote to approve Kavanaugh, three organizations joined together to form a political action committee called CrowdPac aimed at defeating Collins, the Times said.
The Center for Responsive Politics said recently that the fund had already collected $4 million, according to the Times.
In announcing her candidacy, Gideon said she first got the idea to run for public office in 2009 when someone left a message on her family’s answering machine asking her husband to consider running for town council.
When she pushed the button and heard the message, she said, “I thought to myself, actually I think that’s a job that I can do.”
Gideon was born in Rhode Island to an immigrant father and an immigrant mother. Her father immigrated to America from India and worked as a pediatrician. Her mother’s family immigrated to the U.S. from Armenia. Gideon is the youngest of four children.
Gideon earned her B.A. from George Washington University. Before getting into politics, she worked as an advertising account executive for a newspaper.
