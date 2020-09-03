A native in the San Francisco Bay Area’s Tri-Valley area has launched her bid for Dublin City Council.
Sri Muppidi, 24, is the youngest candidate on the ballot this November, and promises to “bring fresh ideas and long-term thinking for Dublin’s future.”
Muppidi, who will be up against eight other candidates on the November ballot, is a long-time resident of the Tri-Valley. The Indian American grew up in Pleasanton, having attended public schools in the city, and graduated from Amador Valley High School. She now lives in West Dublin.
“Dublin faces a number of unprecedented challenges today, most notably the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent economic slowdown. We’re also facing a climate crisis as we confront the increasing risk of wildfires,” she said in a statement. “Dublin needs a fresh perspective and a candidate that’s thinking about the city’s long-term future so we can have a livable city.”
Muppidi entered the race because she felt that the city council was not adequately representing the voices of people like her, a news release said.
She’s concerned with the city council’s lack of long-term thinking around social, environmental, and economic issues.
“This responsibility should have been taken long ago, but we need to take action now to address these challenges, or we’ll be paying the price in the future,” the candidate added.
Her priorities for Dublin include addressing climate change, supporting community-focused public safety, and investing in infrastructure to reduce congestion, the release said.
Another one of her priorities is supporting public education and college readiness. She hosts virtual college readiness workshops for parents and students. She also aims to support local economic growth and has ambitious plans to execute Dublin’s downtown vision.
Muppidi is committed to helping small businesses adjust and recover from COVID-19. In response to the shelter-in-place restrictions, she launched an initiative to encourage Dublin residents to shop local. Dublin small businesses can sign up to be included in the directory, the release notes.
Muppidi currently works at a venture capital firm, investing in early-stage companies to support local job creation and promote overall economic growth. Previously, she worked in public policy and economic development in organizations like the U.S. Department of State, World Bank and U.S. Federal Reserve.
She also worked as a journalist at The Economist, reporting on topics like California’s PG&E shutoffs. Muppidi studied earned her B.A. in economics and M.S. in management science and engineering from Stanford University.
“The world is in crisis. We need young leaders in local office so we can have the difficult conversations needed to move forward,” Muppidi notes. “It’s time Dublin has people like me in office, independent and free from the influences of special interest money, to build a more equitable and prosperous future.”
More information about Muppidi and her campaign can be found by visiting her website, www.srimuppidi.com.
