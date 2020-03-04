A number of Indian American candidates outside of California were seeking various federal and state-level nominations during the March 3 primary, with Texas’ Sri Preston Kulkarni securing a convincing win.
In Texas, a trio of Indian American candidates were vying for seats in Congress. Running for a spot in the House in Texas’ 22nd Congressional District were Sri Preston Kulkarni and Bangar Reddy.
Kulkarni, a Democrat, scored 53.1 percent of the vote and won the nomination by nearly 30 points over Derrick Reed (24.7 percent).
“Thank you for your support!” Kulkarni tweeted, with a graphic saying “We Won” after learning of his victory. “We couldn’t have gotten here without your help and your support.”
Reddy, in a crowded, 15-candidate Republican field, finished a distant sixth with 1.6 percent of the vote, about 40 points behind winner Troy Nehls.
In Texas’ 10th Congressional District, Pritesh Gandhi was seeking the Democratic nomination. The Indian American finished with just over 33 percent of the vote, behind fellow Democrat Mike Siegel’s 44 percent. Siegel and Gandhi will face-off in a runoff election to determine the person to challenge Republican incumbent Michael McCaul.
Elsewhere in the 18th District, Bimal Patel finished a distant third in the Democratic primary with 4 percent, 72 points behind the victor, Sheila Jackson Lee, while Abhiram Garapati finished last in a four-candidate race for the Republican nomination in the 31st Congressional District that was won by John Carter (82.3 percent).
In North Carolina, Dimple Ajmera and Ronnie Chatterji were both looking to advance to the general election in the state treasurer race. In a tightly-contested race, Chatterji secured the nomination with 35.79 percent of the vote. Ajmera secured 33.97 percent to finish less than 2 points behind Chatterji; and Matt Leatherman received 30.24 percent to finish third. Chatterji will face Republican incumbent Dale Folwell in the general.
“With 100% of precincts in, we have won the Democratic primary for State Treasurer!” Chatterji tweeted. “Thank you to everyone who supported us along this incredible journey. Congrats to my fellow candidates & their supporters. I look forward to working together to achieve victory in November.”
Additionally, Mazhil Rajendran advanced in the 31st state House district in Arkansas, running unopposed in the Democratic primary. He will face Sandy Furrer in the general this November.
