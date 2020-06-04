Riya Verma has become the first Stanford student to win the prestigious Michel David-Weill Scholarship, which provides funding for two years of graduate study at Sciences Po in Paris, France.
The Indian American senior, who is from Westchester, New York, will graduate this spring with bachelor’s degrees in computer science and French.
The scholarship provides $80,000 for exceptional American college students to pursue graduate degrees at Sciences Po, an international research university that specializes in the social sciences and offers multidisciplinary programs taught in French and English, according to a Stanford News report.
Verma will move to Paris this fall to pursue a master’s program in international development.
“I have been studying French for 13 years, so I am excited to live in France. I’m grateful for the opportunity, as well as for the support the Overseas Resource Center, my professors, mentors and friends at Stanford, my parents and my brother have given me to get to this point,” said Verma.
She said the scholarship will complement her Stanford education by providing more experience working on large-scale international development projects, as per the report.
“Most of my projects at Stanford were focused on engineering products to contribute to sustainable development goals. In these projects, I realized that even though I had the engineering and design skill sets, I didn’t have the contextual knowledge to work on an international development project,” she said. “I’m excited about this master’s program because I’ll learn about the international development ecosystem as a whole, with an emphasis on economics and project design.”
Verma is also a professionally trained cake decorator and sugar artist. She is looking forward to connecting with the Parisian culinary scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.