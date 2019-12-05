Virginia Senate Democrats held leadership elections for the 2020-2024 term on Nov. 20, with recently elected Ghazala Hashmi named to a post.
Hashmi was named the Caucus Treasurer. The Indian American legislator was elected to the Senate in 2019 and will represent the 10th Senate District.
Sen. Dick Saslaw was elected Senate Majority Leader; Sen. Mamie E. Locke was elected Caucus Chair; and Sen. L. Louise Lucas was elected President Pro Tempore-designee. Sen. Scott Surovell was elected Caucus Vice Chair; Sen. Jeremy McPike was elected Caucus Vice Chair for Policy; Sen. Jennifer McClellan was elected Caucus Secretary; and Sens. Barbara Favola and Lionell Spruill Sr. were elected Senate Democratic Whips. Sen. Jennifer Boysko was elected Senate Democratic Sergeant at Arms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.