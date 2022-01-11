Jay Chaudhuri, Indian American state Senator in North Carolina, was among 11 state legislators chosen recently by E Pluribus Unum as 2021 UNUM Fellows.
The select cohort of elected leaders will participate in a year-long program to advance racial and economic equity in their states through sustainable change and collaboration, according to a press release from E Pluribus Unum, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization whose mission is to build a more just, equitable, and inclusive South, uprooting the barriers that have long divided the region by race and class.
Just as with the inaugural cohort of EPU's UNUM Fellows that included local elected officials, the organization will provide resources, training, and technical expertise along the journey.
"EPU's UNUM Fellows are on the front lines of shaping America and are passionate to unite and build upon our country's promise,” said managing director Scott Hutcheson of E Pluribus Unum. "Our research shows that when leaders emphasize equity across race and class, then we begin tearing down the old walls intentionally built to divide us. Our communities, states, and America herself thrives when united and the UNUM Fellows are a part of making us better."
Chaudhuri was general counsel to North Carolina Treasurer Janet Cowell before resigning to pursue a political career. He told India-West during his campaign that education is the overriding issue in his campaign. Other planks of his campaign platform included addressing “economic inequalities,” “the importance of an open and honest government” and economic growth, he amplified.
The Davidson College, Columbia University School of International and Public Affairs and North Carolina Central University School of Law graduate was born in Chattanooga, Tenn., and now calls Raleigh home.
In addition to serving as general counsel and a policy adviser to Cowell, he was also North Carolina Attorney General Roy Cooper’s special counsel and legislative counsel when Cooper was state Senate Majority Leader.
