Indian American youngsters Asmi Kumar, Janari Kumaran and Mihir Nitin Joshi were among the top prize winners at the annual Broadcom MASTERS competition held Oct. 23 in Washington, D.C.
Kumar, 14, a student at Northwestern Middle School in Milton, Georgia, won the Mathematics award for her mastery of science and engineering as well as her project, “Developing a Device to Predict Autistic Meltdowns Using Arduino and MS Azure,” according to a Society for Science & the Public, the organization which founded and produces the competition.
Janari Kumaran of Gainesville, Florida, finished second in the Science category for the project, “Integrated Control of the Invasive Aquatic Plant Hydrilla Using Snails and a Plant Growth Regulator (Continuation Project: Year 2).”
Mihir Nitin Joshi of Salem, Oregon, took second in the Engineering category for his project, “Terrella Aurora Model: A Demonstration of Charged Particle Shielding for Space Exploration.”
In addition, Sriram Bhimaraju of Cupertino, Calif., was named among the Rising Star winners for the project, “Low-Cost Archery Assistant with an Interface for the Visually Impaired.”
Rising Stars are recognized for their promise as the youngest competitors. Two Rising Stars win a trip to Phoenix, Arizona, in May 2019 as the United States delegates to Broadcom MASTERS International and Official Observers at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair.
Kumar, Bhimaraju and Akshaya Venketesh were part of the team that won the Team Award, in which “each member of the team that best demonstrates their ability to work together and solve problems through shared decision making, communication and scientific and engineering collaboration.”
The Broadcom MASTERS, Math, Applied Science, Technology, and Engineering for Rising Stars encourages middle school students to translate their personal interests into a passion for STEM by participation in science fairs, which inspires them to continue their studies throughout high school and college and enter STEM careers.
In addition to being judged on their projects, the 30 finalists – of whom at least seven were Indian Americans – competed in hands-on challenges that tested their abilities in STEM, critical thinking, communication, creativity and collaboration.
Among the challenges were designing a new type of shark tag; designing, coding and building a functional program using Raspberry Pi and Sense Hat; and determining how long it would take for a zombie pathogen to infect the world’s population.
Georgia Hutchinson of Woodside, Calif., won the top prize, the $25,000 Samueli Foundation Prize. A total of $100,000 in prizes were doled out at the competition, according to a Broadcom Foundation and Society for Science & the Public joint news release.
“Middle school is a critical time of transition for young people, where they are figuring out their path forward. I’m proud that through the Broadcom MASTERS, the Society and the Broadcom Foundation are able to support and cultivate an interest in STEM for thousands of middle schoolers around the country,” said Maya Ajmera, president and CEO of the Society for Science & the Public and Publisher of Science News.
Other major winners included Jack Albright, who won the $20,000 Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Award for Health Advancement; and Jacqueline Prawira, who won the $10,000 Marconi/Samueli Award for Innovation; John Madland, who claimed the $7,500 Lemelson Award for Invention.
Broadcom MASTERS winners were chosen from the 30 finalists (14 girls and 16 boys) selected from 2,537 applicants in 35 states. Winners were selected by a panel of distinguished scientists, engineers and educators. Each finalist’s school will receive $1,000 from the Broadcom MASTERS to benefit their science program.
In addition to the top prizes, the Broadcom Foundation and the Society also announced first and second place winners in each of the STEM categories, the Team Award and two Rising Stars who will be the U.S. delegates at the Broadcom MASTERS International and Official Observers to the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair.
First place winners were awarded $3,500 and second place winners receive $2,500 to support his or her choice of a STEM summer camp experience in the U.S.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.