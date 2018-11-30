An Indian American man in Georgia had a bag full of money, with the intention of depositing it into his store’s bank account.
That routine errand turned to panic when Gautambhai Patel, owner of a store in the state, lost his nearly $25,000 on his way to the bank, according to a Rincon Police Department Facebook post.
Police had their hopes of tracking down the money fulfilled when a kind couple, Jeff and Michelle Green, turned it in after they came across the bag.
“We always encourage citizens to do the right thing both morally and legally,” the police department Nov. 16 post said.
