An Indian American-owned store in Danvers, Massachusetts, sold a winning scratch-off lottery ticket to a customer June 5 who won a total of $1 million.
But this isn’t the first time that Darshana Patel’s Village Food Shop at 37 High Street has sold a winning ticket. Since 2012, her convenience store, reports the Salem News, has sold four million dollar instant-win scratch tickets. In April 2019, she sold a customer a $30 “Fastest Road to $1 Million” instant winner.
Patel received $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.
The lucky customer, Ron Mead, a 50-year-old aircraft support mechanic landed at the store because of one wrong turn and decided to try his luck. He bought the last three “$2,000,000 $10 50X Cashword” scratch tickets in the book and scratched them in the store, according to The Salem News.
On June 8, Mead and Patel traveled to Lottery headquarters in Dorchester to claim his winnings, which he took as a $50,000-a-year annuity paid out over 20 years, said the report.
Patel, said the publication, has been operating the store – which “features a wall with 129 different scratch cards and a Lottery vending machine selling 24 kinds of tickets” – for about 30 years.
Patel told The Salem News that she will use the money to help pay down her 22-year-old son’s student loan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.