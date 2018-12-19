Fulfilling her childhood dream of representing her country on the world stage has left Shree Sani with a sense of pride. The 22-year-old Indian American student and anti-bullying activist was crowned ‘Miss India Worldwide 2018’ Dec. 14 at a glittering ceremony held in Fords, New Jersey.
The annual Miss India Worldwide pageant is organized by the New York-based India Festival Committee, led by community leaders Dharmatma and Neelam Saran. The IFC selects distinguished local organizations in various parts of the world and authorizes them to conduct national pageants in their respective countries. Currently, it has affiliations in over 42 countries.
Sani represented the U.S. at the 27th edition of the Miss India Worldwide pageant as a result of winning the ‘Miss India USA’ pageant in 2017. During her reign as ‘Miss India USA,’ Saini said she has performed and spoken hundreds of times in over 70 cities, 11 states and five countries, while being a full-time college student.
“It felt surreal to represent my country USA during my reign as Miss India USA and then go to win Miss India Worldwide,” Saini told India-West. “When they announced USA, I was immensely thankful to everyone who had truly supported me, guided me, supported me, encouraged me, congratulated me and cheered me on during my journey to becoming Miss India Worldwide, especially when I was not a national or international titleholder holder.”
Saini, who is an undergraduate student at the University of Washington pursuing a double degree in public administration and business, has competed in and won a number of pageants in the past.
At pageants like these, Saini noted, contestants work hard to become a better version of themselves and use skills gained to truly better the community.
“Pageants provide opportunities to thousands of girls and helps them transform their lives by helping them gain many life skills like: high self-esteem, confidence, stage presence, public speaking skills, fund raising, charity, service, networking and community outreach,” she told India-West.
Saini, who as a 12-year-old child overcame a heart ailment that required her to use a pacemaker, was told by the doctors that she would never be able to dance again. And yet, here she is, dancing her way to the pageant.
The core message of her performance was to rise up against any adversity with “resilience” and “kindness.”
“Winning ‘Miss India Worldwide’ is not just my win, it is a victory of pure love and dedication in hardships and it is a victory of constant kindness when others are not so kind to you,” Saini remarked.
The Punjab native, who moved to Washington when she was seven, experienced hardships while in high school, where she was bullied. For years, she said, she felt like an outcast at school for being a person of color. As a response, she created the website www.ShreeSaini.com to educate people about her experiences.
“I was also in tears when they announced ‘USA’ because the journey to this world title wasn’t easy,” Saini explained. “In my talent round, I shared about my life struggles that helped me build resilience and endless love for life. My dance talked about being bullied for many years, almost losing my mother to illness, surviving a near fatal car accident that made my entire face suffer from third degree burns while living with a heart defeat.”
Heart health and emotional health are the two causes close to Saini’s heart, and as the new title holder, she said, she would work towards them, adding that she was open to working with any other charitable cause that helps bring “more equality” in the world.
“By first providing basic human needs like shelter, water, food and then helping individuals repair themselves emotionally in order to gain life skills needed for an independent and self-sustaining job,” Saini added.
During the final week of the competition, Saini said the contestants rehearsed for 10-12 hours a day along with visiting New York City and the UN headquarters. During the semi-finales, the various Indian-origin contestants strutted around in evening gowns and showed off their myriad talents for close to three minutes. In the finale round, after their introduction, the contestants competed in the ethnic wear round after which the list of contestants was whittled down to ten.
The Top 10 went on to showcase their talent once again in front of a new set of judges from which the Top 5 were selected. Sani was chosen after she was able to impress the judges in the question and answer round.
And even though being a pageant queen in the past helped her get ready for a pageant like this, Saini recalled to India-West how for a long time, she had nurtured this dream of representing her country on the world stage.
“In elementary school, I began dancing in my living room. At that time, I didn’t have dance lessons because we lived in a small town of 2,000 people. In middle school, when we moved to a bigger town, I received a pacemaker, so I had to take years away from dance, but I used that time to enroll in public speaking courses,” Saini told India-West. “In high school, I officially started my nonprofit and found ways to give back at every fundraising and speaking events during weekends.”
Saini shared that the trait that helped her get through some of the hardest parts of her journey was adopting a solution-oriented mindset.
“My parents taught me about the ‘charity of spirit’ that means overlooking offenses and highlighting only the good in others,” she told India-West. “We should always try to defuse the negativity in any situation and focus on the light within all of us. Your life’s legacy is defined how you make people feel, with each vibe/interaction/conversation and the positive difference you make in other’s lives in your lifetime.”
(See earlier story in India-West here: https://bit.ly/2Bp3Yei)
