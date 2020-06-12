Indian American student Shina Trivedi is among the winners of this year’s President’s Award for Educational Excellence.
Founded in 1983, the President’s Education Awards Program honors graduating elementary, middle and high school students for their achievement and hard work.
Trivedi, who just graduated from Lake Park High School in Roselle, Illinois, is an accomplished student who was also honored by the state of Illinois as the 2020-21 Illinois state scholar.
Her mother Hina Trivedi, a community activist, wrote on Facebook: “Wow, Congratulations to my Shina Trivedi. Part of the Class of 2020 with a 5.0 GPA and So many awards and honors. Students may be graduating in 2020 online, but I am still so proud! God Bless you and all your friends. I hope that all your dreams come true & keep focus on your goals and you will reach there. I feel so happy and proud…”
According to a report on patch.com, Shina is known for her commitment to social work and has been honored in the past by her school and Cook County, Illinois. She is also a member of the local Lions Club.
