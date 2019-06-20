Indian American high school students Adithya Balachandran and Ishika Shah were among the winners of various Mathematical Association of America competitions.
Balachandran was among the winners of the USA Junior Mathematical Olympiad competition.
The group, which was named earlier this month, competed in what is considered among the top MAA American Mathematical competitions for students in the 10th grade or below.
Meanwhile, in the European Girls’ Mathematical Olympiad, Ishika Shah won an individual gold medal at the 8th annual competition held in April. The U.S. team, organized and trained by the MAA, comprised of Shah and three others, topped 50 other countries in taking home the first prize.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.