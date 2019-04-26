Yale University announced the winners of the 2019 Startup Yale prizes with some Indian Americans part of teams that claimed winnings.
A total of four student teams took home the prizes on April 5 after a three-day event celebrating entrepreneurship and innovation at the university.
Beyond these prizes, other teams received awards from audience and student group votes, all part of a high-energy day of live pitches and community conversation, a university report said. Reflecting Yale’s diverse innovation ecosystem, the winning teams are creating impact in healthcare, sustainability, and more.
The Green Gear Supply Company team of Russell Heller, Monika Dharia and Alan Yu won the $25,000 Sabin Sustainable Venture Prize supporting innovative ideas for businesses that advance a more sustainable way of life.
A team comprising Yale School of Management’s Jatin Batra, Cyndi Chen and Melissa Mazzeo was the audience choice for the prize.
The Batra team, Hand Me Up, also took home the MIINT – MBA Impact Investing Network and Training – prize, a $2,000 award for the “most investable” venture.
Chris Cutrona’s Edsightful won the Thorne Prize for Social Innovation in Health or Education, as well as the audience choice.
Ontrack Rehab, with team members Mrinal Kumar, Brian Beitler, Pong Trairatvorakul and Holly Zhou won the Rothberg Catalyzer Prize @ Yale, which carries a $15,000 cash prize.
The prize is given to the best student-led venture or project focused on developing an innovative hardware and/or AI solution to a medical challenge.
OnTrack will help doctors better diagnose and rehabilitate patients with concussions. It has three components: a virtual reality headset with eye tracking and motion detection; a physical balance board with adjustable stability, which tracks center of gravity; and a cloud platform that collects and synthesizes the data, according to the university.
Indian American-led Hypnos Technologies, which includes team members Vivek A. Rajarathnam, Ajintha Pathmanathan, Hans Bartenstein and Jason Lu, was the audience choice for the Rothberg prize.
A team including Neal Soni, PREPARED, won the Miller Prize, which supports students working on innovative tech or tech-enabled solutions through a $25,000 cash prize.
Other team members include Michael Chime, Dylan Gleicher and Daniel James.
PREPARED is a one-touch mobile alert system that is placed in the hands of trusted faculty at schools. PREPARED allows the school’s emergency response to be instantaneous and decentralized, while also streamlining the process of contacting authorities. In an emergency situation, seconds are lives, and clear, dynamic communication is vital.
