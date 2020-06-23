The Washington Leadership Program recently announced its 2020 Scholars, with the entire class comprised of Indian and South Asian Americans.
Established in 1995, the WLP is a non-profit that seeks to develop the next generation of American leadership from the South Asian community. The scholars will be placed in congressional offices for an eight-week summer internship accompanied by a structured leadership curriculum.
The scholars are Vignesh Iyer, Ananya Kachru, Mihiri Kotikawatta, Rucha Modi, Shreya Pabbaraju, Vishwa Padigepati, Tarun Ramesh, Hillary Shah and Krithika Shamanna.
Iyer, who will intern in U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi’s office, is a graduating junior at the University of California, Santa Cruz studying Political Science and Economics. Since moving to the U.S. from India in 2014, he has developed a passion for politics and public service.
In his two years on the UC Student Association’s Board of Directors, he has worked with the California State Legislature and Gov. Gavin Newsom on issues of financial aid, student basic needs, and racial justice.
Kachru, who will intern in Rep. Pramila Jayapal’s office, is from Woodbridge, Connecticut, and is a rising junior at Yale University, where she is majoring in Global Affairs.
She recently led the 2020 South Asian Youth Initiative—where South Asian college students come together to have critical discussions on issues including mental health, intersectionality and gender violence.
Kotikawatta will intern for U.S. Rep. Ami Bera. She is a rising senior at the University of California San Diego where she is studying Political Science with a concentration in International Relations and Global Health.
She was born in Colombo, Sri Lanka, but grew up in Chula Vista, California. On campus, she works at the Women's Center as a community liaison and is also co-vice chair of the South Asian student association. Her professional interests include education policy, health policy and foreign policy.
Modi will intern at the U.S. Agency for International Development. She is a rising senior at UCLA, majoring in Global Studies and minoring in Public Affairs. She was born and raised in Southern California to parents who immigrated from Gujarat.
On campus, she has served as the Lobbying Director for UCLA's undergraduate student government and works for UCLA's Office of Undergraduate Admission.
Off campus, she is working on a documentary about the affordability and accessibility of California's public higher education system, and a think tank research project regarding LGBTQ nondiscrimination and media rhetoric.
Pabbaraju, like Modi, will intern at the Agency for International Development. She is a rising fourth year student at Emory College of Arts and Sciences, double majoring in Political Science and English and Creative Writing.
Padigepati, a rising sophomore at Yale University where she is majoring in Cognitive Science and Political Science, will intern at the Department of Commerce - ITA.
She lived in India and France, before moving to California at eight. On campus, she is on the board of Yale Review of International Studies and Managing Editor for The Yale Undergraduate Human Rights Journal. She hopes to pursue developmental infrastructure work and human rights law in her future.
Ramesh, who will intern at the Department of Health and Human Services, is an Economics and Genetics major at the University of Georgia, interested in substance use disorder prevention and the disparate impacts of addiction epidemics on vulnerable populations.
His work on opioid use disorder and rural hospital closures have been published by the Center for American Progress, the Roosevelt Institute, the Georgia Political Review, and the Undergraduate Economic Review, and his policy recommendations have been used by congressional campaigns, rural hospital boards, legislators, and correctional facilities.
Shah, who will intern at the Department of Commerce Office of Civil Rights, is a rising senior at the University of North Texas where she studies Political Science and Economics, with a certification in Legal Studies.
She is passionate about reinvigorating the American Dream and breaking down political, economic, and social structures that prohibit marginalized communities from reaching their full potential, whether that be through voter rights and mobilization work for historically disenfranchised groups, gun violence prevention, or education and resource distribution to first-generation and women of color.
Shamanna, an intern in the Department of Commerce Women and STEM Group, is a sophomore at Rice University where she is majoring in Political Science and the Study of Women, Gender and Sexuality, while pursuing a certificate in Civic Leadership.
On campus, she is involved with the debate team, the school yearbook, and a chapter of non-profit organization Deeds Not Words.
She is interested in studying the intersection of law, women's rights, and public policy. As an aspiring lawyer, she hopes to use the law to protect the rights of women and other marginalized communities.
The 2020 WLP internship program runs from June 13 to Aug. 7.
