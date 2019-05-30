Over half of the 50 spellers from across the U.S. who advanced to the finals in the Scripps National Spelling Bee May 29 are Indian American.
From an initial field of 565 spellers who emerged from a more than eight-month journey to take part in the national championship round, the 50 finalists were selected based on their performance during the stage spelling portion as well as a written test at the start of the final competition.
The 26 Indian American students among the 50 final spellers are: Rishik Gandhasri, Vayun Krishna, Anisha Rao, Pavani Chittemsetty. Nidhi Vadlamudi, Sahil Langote, Amith Vasantha, Aisha Randhawa, Nicholas D'Sa, Dhyana Mishra, Saketh Sundar, Atman Balakrishnan, Pranav Chandar, Aritra Banerjee, Navneeth Murali, Shruthika Padhy, Pranathi Jammula, Sohum Sukhatankar, Abhijay Kodali, Nilla Rajan, Rohan Raja, Maitri Kovuru, Maya Jadhav, Harini Logan, Keerthana Krishnan, and Hephzibah Sujoe.
The winner will be decided May 30.
AP adds from Oxon Hill, Md., about one of the final spellers: By any measure, Shruthika Padhy is one of the most accomplished spellers in this year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee. And for spellers who are nervous or less experienced, she offers a master class every time she steps to the microphone.
She repeats the word several times, giving the judges ample opportunity to correct her if her pronunciation is off. She asks questions, but only the ones that elicit useful information. And she mimes writing the word on her hand, both as she listens to the judges and then, letter by letter, while she spells.
Even if she knows the word immediately — as she did with “orthodontic” during the May 29 preliminary round — she never rushes.
“I’m a visual learner, so I imagine the word and then I write it on my hand,” Shruthika said. “I ask a series of questions, starting with what I think would be the most helpful.”
Shruthika, a 13-year-old from Cherry Hill, New Jersey, has finished in the top 10 each of the past two years at Scripps. She was among 50 spellers who advanced the finals, including nine who were tied for 10th or better last year. The biggest shock among the finalists was a speller who didn’t make it: Naysa Modi, last year’s runner-up, who competed in her fifth and final bee.
Shruthika has been pretending to write on her hand since she started competing in bees at age 6. The rest of the routine has evolved over time, and she stresses that she’s not a robot. She doesn’t always ask the same questions or take the same amount of time, but she never gets harried.
“I always do repeat the word and write on my hand,” she said. “It helps me to have a routine to follow, whether I choose to stick to it or not.”
Should other spellers follow her example?
“It depends on the speller — if you like to be organized, or if you don’t,” Shruthika said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.