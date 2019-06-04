Clive, Iowa, resident Maya Shah and Brianna Patel of Novi, Michigan, will be representing their respective states at the 2019 ‘Distinguished Young Women’ competition.
The Indian American students will be competing with other nationwide winners at the 62nd national finals to be held in Mobile, Alabama, June 26 through 29.
Each year, over $1.1 billion in scholarships is made available to young students.
Each Distinguished Young Women program evaluates participants in the following categories: scholastics (25 percent); interview (25 percent); talent (20 percent); fitness (15 percent); and self-expression (15 percent).
Local program winners advance to the state level. All state winners participate in the national finals in June after students graduate from high school.
Shah plans to attend Georgetown University and pursue a career as a neurosurgeon. In the talent round, she presented an Indian classical Kathak dance to A.R. Rahman’s song, “Taal Se Taal Mila.”
Patel, who, too, showcased her talent by performing a Bollywood dance to the song, “Aaja Nachle,” hopes to attend the University of Michigan and aspires to become a businesswoman.
At the finals, the 50 state representatives will compete on stage in three categories: talent, fitness and self-expression.
In 2015, Indian American Neerja Patel represented her state as the ‘Distinguished Young Woman of Vermont,’ while in 2016, Indian Americans Sruthi Palaniappan of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Neha Arora, of Madison, Mississippi, were among 50 young women who participated in the competition.
