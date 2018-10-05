The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Sept. 21 announced the winners of the Presidential Innovation Award for Environmental Educators and the most recent winners of the President’s Environmental Youth Award with a few Indian Americans receiving accolades.
From across the country, 10 educators and 49 students are being recognized for their efforts, the EPA said.
EPA honored these award-winning educators and honorable mention recipients at a series of events in Washington, D.C.
Through these programs, EPA is honoring the remarkable work of these educators and students in the field of environmental education and stewardship, it said.
The day’s events Sept. 21 featured a ceremony with remarks by Matthew Z. Leopold, EPA general counsel, as well as special guest National Park Service Office of Public Health Director and U.S. Public Health Service Captain Sara B. Newman.
Winning teachers and students also presented their work at an afternoon poster session for all attendees as well as EPA leadership, the agency's news release said.
Students conducted projects including raising international awareness of a threatened bird species and the use of plastics, supporting local waterways, researching new biodegradable plastic, developing a new model for water efficient facilities, creating educational interactive electronic programs on sustainable urban development, and exploring a new economic way to test for lead in water, as well as recycling, composting, and supporting local ecology, the release said.
The PEYA program recognizes outstanding environmental projects by K-12 youth, promotes awareness of our nation's natural resources, and encourages positive community involvement.
A few Indian American young students from across the country were among the recipients.
Among them were Texas-based students in EPA Region 6, Asvini T. and Madhalasa I. for their respective projects, "Save the Place Where We are Living and Save the Plane" and "Saving the Hands that Feed Us”; and Gitanjali Rao from Region 8 in Colorado for her project, "Developing a Technology for Water Quality Testing."
Gitanjali’s project developed a speedy, accurate, and inexpensive test to detect lead contamination in water, with the potential for application to identify and prevent human exposure. She developed a device to accurately measure lead levels in water using nanotechnology and display it on a custom mobile app. The device is portable and can be reprogrammed for other contaminants. In addition to securing research and development funding and testing a prototype, Gitanjali is also actively promoting water quality awareness in her community, participating in TEDx conferences in India, and acting as a reporter for “TIME for Kids.”
Information regarding the other kids' projects were not immediately available.
The PIAEE program recognizes innovative educators who bring environmental education into their classrooms through hands-on, experiential approaches. No Indian Americans were named as winners.
