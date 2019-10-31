The Society for Science & the Public and Broadcom Foundation in a joint news release issued Oct. 29 announced the top winners of the latest Broadcom MASTERS science and engineering competition for middle school students.
While no Indian Americans prevailed as top prize winners, some were recognized with secondary prizes.
Among the winners were Ruhi Yusuf, Rishab Jain, Ashwin Prabhakar and David Anand.
The top winner of the competition winning the $25,000 Samueli Foundation Prize was 14-year-old Alaina Gassler of West Grove, Pennsylvania, who is seeking to make driving safer by reducing blind spots.
Other top winners included Rachel Bergey, 14, of Harleysville, Pennsylvania; winning the $10,000 Lemelson Award for Invention; Sidor Clare, 14 of Sandy, Utah, winning the $10,000 Marconi/Samueli Award for Innovation; 14-year-old Alexis MacAvoy, of Hillsborough, California, who won the $10,000 Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Award for Health Advancement; and Lauren Ejiaga, 14, of New Orleans, Louisiana, who won the $10,000 STEM Talent Award.
In addition to the top prizes, the Broadcom Foundation and the Society also announced first and second place winners in each of the STEM categories of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, the Team Award and two Rising Stars who will be the U.S. delegates at the Broadcom MASTERS International and official observers to the International Science and Engineering Fair.
First and second place winners of STEM Awards demonstrated acumen and promise in science, technology, engineering and math, with first place winners awarded $3,500 and second place winners receive $2,500 to support his or her choice of a STEM summer camp experience in the U.S.
Yusuf was the first place winner of the Science Award for “Effectiveness of Different Plants as Coagulants to Purify Contaminated Drinking Water.”
Jain took second place in the Technology Award for “The Pancreas Detective: A Novel Artificial-Intelligence-Based Post-Biopsy Tool to Screen Genetic Mutations Towards Personalizing Pancreatic Cancer Treatment.”
Prabhakar was part of the Green Team, which won the Team Award. The release notes that each member of the team that best demonstrates their ability to work together and solve problems through shared decision making, communication and scientific and engineering collaboration will receive a gift card to a science supply company to support their interests in STEM.
Anand was the Scott A. McGregor Leadership Award winner. Anand was chosen for monitoring water quality of the Yellow Creek Watershed using macro-invertebrate sampling and automated continuous testing with a DIY microcontroller for physical and chemical measurements.
The Broadcom MASTERS (Math, Applied Science, Technology, and Engineering for Rising Stars), a program of the Society for Science & the Public, inspires middle school students to follow their personal passions to exciting college and career pathways in STEM. Thirty finalists took home more than $100,000 in awards.
The finalists were honored during an awards ceremony for their achievements in science, technology, engineering and math together with their demonstration of 21st Century skills, including critical thinking, communication, creativity, collaborative skills and team work, the release said.
The finalists are judged on projects that they presented at their state or regional science fair; their knowledge of STEM subjects and their demonstration of 21st Century skills in a series of hands-on challenges, it said. These challenges included collaborating to design, code and build a functional program using Raspberry Pi; designing a medical pack that must hold a three-month supply of medicine and seining in the Chesapeake Bay, according to the release.
Broadcom MASTERS winners were chosen from the 30 finalists selected from 2,348 applicants in 47 states. Winners were selected by a panel of distinguished scientists, engineers and educators. Each finalist’s school will receive $1,000 from the Broadcom MASTERS to benefit their science program.
Broadcom Foundation is a founding member of the STEM Ecosystem initiative in the US and Israel and serves an advisory role in Broadcom India’s corporate social responsibility initiatives.
The foundation’s signature programs, the Broadcom MASTERS® and the Broadcom MASTERS® International, are the premier science and engineering competitions for middle school students around the U.S. and the world.
