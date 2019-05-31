The Society for Science & the Public and the Intel Foundation May 16 announced in a joint statement the winners of the 2019 Intel ISEF Special Awards, with Indian Americans taking two of the top three prizes.
Student winners are ninth through 12th graders who earned the right to compete at the Intel ISEF 2019 by winning a top prize at a local, regional, state or national science fairs.
Kentucky high schoolers Pranav Senthilvel and Shreshth Srivastava took second place and Anish Singhani took third place for the Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence, winning $1,000 and $500, respectively.
The Association for Computing Machinery category included top prize winner Jagdeep Bhatia of New Jersey winning $4,000; and Varun Neil Aggarwal of Florida and Richik Vivek Sen of Delhi winning $500 for fourth place finishes.
Maanasi R. Kademani of California took second and $3,000; and Rajat Kaushik Doshi took third and $2,000 from the American Chemical Society.
The American Mathematical Society gave Aayush Karan of Wisconsin a third place finish and $500.
Among the award recipients from the American Psychological Association were Divya Vani Nori of Georgia who took first and $1,500; Shreya Ramesh who took second and $1,000; and Annika Huprikar of Illinois, Rhythm Garg of Texas, Prerna Magon of India and Abhinav Gundrala of Washington who took third and $500.
The Acoustical Society of America award winners included Sauhaarda Chowdhuri of San Diego who took third place and $600.
The American Statistical Association doled out awards to Ananya L. Ganesh of Georgia who took third and $250; and Aaron Varughese Abraham of Canada and Viswesh Krishna of India who took first and $1,500.
Arizona State University gave out Arizona State University Intel ISEF Scholarship awards to Pranav Chhaliyil of Iowa.
Ashtavadhani Vidwan Ambati Subbaraya Chetty Foundation gave first prize and $1,000 to Madhav Subramanian of New York; while Ruhi Sayana of California, Sagnik Anupam of Delhi, Rohan Ahluwalia of Portland, Oregon, Pooja Kasiviswanathan of Iowa, Eshika Saxena of Washington all received second and $500.
Drexel University awarded scholarships to eight students including a full $200,000 tuition to Nikhil Vamsi Boddu of Missouri and Eeshani Behara of Florida.
The University of Arizona gave renewal tuition scholarships to students including Smriti Manickam Somasundaram of Washington, Akhil Kadamala Shiju of Florida and Vishakk Rajendran of Arizona.
The United States Environmental Protection Agency gave its top award to Harshal Rajesh Agrawal of New Jersey.
The Bruno Kessler Foundation awarded Ishana Shastri of Maryland its top award, as well as Krithik Ramesh of Colorado.
GoDaddy gave the Web Innovator Award and $1,500 to Sauhaarda Chowdhuri of San Diego.
The International Council on Systems Engineering gave Rohan Mahesh Wagh of Oregon, Parthiv Nandakumar Krishna of Minnesota, Anish Singhani of San Ramon, California, and Eshika Saxena of Washington a first prize and $1,500; Rinni Bhansali of New York and Siddarth Ijju of Colorado received a second prize and $1,000.
King Abdul-Aziz & his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity gave $1,500 to Krithik Ramesh of Colorado and Arnav Jain of Georgia; Prerit Choudhary of Texas, Pranav Senthilvel of Kentucky and Shreshth Srivastava of Kentucky all received $21,000 scholarships; and Divya Amirtharaj of Oregon received a $1,500 award.
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration gave Nadia Ansari of California, Divjot Singh Bedi of Virginia, Rishabh Misra of Virginia and Pooja Kasiviswanathan of Iowa top awards worth $5,000.
The National Anti-Vivisection Society handed out its awards, with Madhav Subramanian of New York receiving the $2,500 third prize.
The National Institute on Drug Abuse, National Institutes of Health & the Friends of NIDA gave its Addiction Science Award first prize and $2,500 to Aditya Tummala; second prize and $1,500 to Sid D. Thakker; and third prize and $1,000 to Nikita Singh Rohila.
The National Security Agency Research Directorate gave its second place award "Science Security" of $1,000 to Divya Amirtharaj.
The National Taiwan Science Education Center gave its Taiwan International Science Fair Special Award to Perisa Satish Ashar of Virginia.
Oracle Academy handed out an award of $5,000 for outstanding project in the systems software category to Harshal V. Bharatia of Texas.
The Patent and Trademark Office Society gave its top award of $1,000 to Raina Jain of Connecticut, second prize of $500 to Arundathi Sreejayan Nair of Wyoming and Nikhita Amrutha Bontha of Washington.
The K. Soumyanath Memorial Award’s first prize of $3,000 was doled out to Oregon students Neel Jain and Pooja Jain.
SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, handed out $1,000 to Rohan Ahluwalia for a third place finish.
The U.S. Agency for International Development gave its USAID Science for Development Third Place Award of $2,000 to Neel Jain and Pooja Jain of Oregon, as well as Akash Rathod of Michigan, Aditya Radhakrishnan of India and Neil Deshmukh of Pennsylvania; Sanjit Thangarasu of Maryland was among the USAID Science for Development first place award recipients of $5,000.
The United Technologies Corporation handed out winning projects prizes of $3,000 to Aayush Karan of Wisconsin.
ASU Rob and Melani Walton Sustainability Solutions Initiatives awarded $1,000 to Prerna Magon of India, Abhinav Sinha of Texas, Jayanth Sairam Pratap of Texas and Naail Lakhani of Texas.
The Air Force Research Laboratory on behalf of the United States Air Force awarded $750 to Nicole Lakshmi Segaran of Indiana, Yannik Singh of Indiana, Tarun Kumar Martheswaran of Utah, Suvin Sundararajan of Massachusetts, Ashay Shah of Texas, Ashna Shah of Texas, Anisa Verma Prasad of Connecticut, Sirina Verma Prasad of Connecticut, Arjun Jain of Oregon, Adyant Shankar of New Hampshire and Nikhil Devanathan of Washington.
The Drug, Chemical & Associated Technologies Association awarded $3,000 to Kavya Sai Koneru of Kentucky and Aditya Tummala of South Dakota. A $10,000 scholarship was given to Ruhi Sayana of California.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.