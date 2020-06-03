The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, in partnership with the White House Council on Environmental Quality, announced April 22 that an Indian American team of students from New Jersey and one from Arizona were selected as recipients of the President’s Environmental Youth Award.
Each year, PEYA honors a wide-variety of local-level projects developed by students, school classes, summer camp attendees and youth organizations to promote engagement in environmental stewardship and protection.
In EPA Region 2, the Bridgewater Raritan High School Green Infrastructure Team comprised of Sujay Edavalapati, Pravar Jain, Amogh Jupalli, Aneesh Nagalkar, and Ritika Thomas won the prize for solving a stormwater runoff problem on their school grounds.
After extensive research, they concluded that the creation of a rain garden would be an effective way to fix the flooding problem and prevent pollutants from entering the nearby Raritan River. They involved elementary, middle, and high school students in the development of the rain garden, creating an outdoor science laboratory for students in the school district, according to a press release.
In 2019, the rain garden treated 3950 gallons of rainwater. The students are in the process of planting 600 bulbs to keep the rain garden going in 2020.
In EPA Region 9, Nikita Bharati, a volunteer with the nonprofit Arizona Sustainability Initiative, led two projects involving Arizona students in learning about regenerative local food systems by creating and using high-tech gardens in their classrooms.
Bharati’s innovative projects have reached more than 2000 Arizona students, who are learning about environmental sciences and sustainable food systems by using technology to grow healthy foods, harvest and eat them, all in the classroom.
Food Tech for the Future: Growing Digital Farmers introduces high schoolers to “food computers” by building a chamber with robotics to control climate, energy and plant growth to raise vegetables. Bharati has successfully piloted this at Glendale High School, the release noted.
Her Vertical Garden, for middle and elementary grades, takes a similar approach in 16 schools located predominantly in Maricopa County’s “food deserts,” where fresh produce is lacking. The Vertical Garden mimics ground-breaking methods used by pioneering urban agri-tech startups.
