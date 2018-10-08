EDISON, N.J. — Indian American Suchitra Kamath, president and owner of the Minuteman Press franchise in Edison, N.J., was honored with the Rising Star Award at the Sixth Annual New Jersey Immigrant Entrepreneurs Awards at the Asian Indian Chamber of Commerce Multi-Chamber Event in Monmouth Junction Sept. 26.
“We congratulate this year’s winners for their contributions to the state of New Jersey and recognize the importance of immigrants to NJ’s economy and society,” says Katherine Kish, executive director, Einstein’s Alley.
In 2016, Kamath started her new enterprise, the Minuteman Press franchise in Edison. Before making this career change to a business owner, she was directing and managing global programs for regulatory and policy change for Tier-1 investment banks on Wall Street in New York City.
Since she acquired Minuteman Press, her location has seen a robust 500% growth in terms of sales. Due to her quick expansion of her business, Suchitra was awarded the “Top Achievement in Marketing” award during the 2017 Franchise Expo organized by Minuteman Press International. Currently she manages a staff of three employees and an intern.
“It is very rewarding to receive this prestigious Rising Star Award. I am thankful to be a part of such a great community of entrepreneurs here in New Jersey as well as the Minuteman Press franchise family,” says Kamath.
Jim Galasso, Minuteman Press International regional vice president in New Jersey, adds, “Suchitra has worked hard to build important relationships, provide high quality products and services, and grow her business. She is a real asset to her clients in and around Edison and I look forward to continuing to support her with her Minuteman Press franchise.”
The 6th Annual New Jersey Immigrant Entrepreneur Awards honor immigrant business leaders helping New Jersey communities thrive. The awards were created to highlight the social and economic contributions of New Jersey’s immigrants to communities throughout the state and celebrate the important role of immigrants to today’s economy.
The awards are sponsored by a broad-based coalition of New Jersey chambers, associations and organizations including the American Immigration Lawyers Association, Asian Indian Chamber of Commerce, Diversity Dynamics, Einstein’s Alley, Middlesex County Regional Chamber of Commerce, NJBIA, the New Jersey Chinese-American Chamber of Commerce, Princeton Regional Chamber of Commerce, and the Statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey.
