The ball certainly has bounced in Kanak Jha’s favor.
The Indian American table tennis star became the first male player to win a four-peat, doing so at the USA Table Tennis Championships in Las Vegas July 5.
Winning the first game of his men’s singles final against Nikhil Kumar by a dominating score of 11-3, the 2016 Olympian Jha went on and defeated Kumar in five games in the US National Table Tennis Championships, his fourth in a row.
In addition to Jha, the only other man to win three consecutive U.S. singles titles was two-time Olympian Sean O’Neill from 1987 to 1989.
Jha was the top seed in both the singles and doubles tournaments, teaming up with fellow Olympian Yijun Feng in the doubles to defeat Kumar and Nicholas Tio in straight sets. Jha’s two victories July 5 marked the first time he won both singles and doubles titles.
Jha is the first to win four consecutive singles championships, but Dan and Rick Seemiller teamed up in a brother duo to win eight straight men’s doubles championships from 1976 to 1983.
Jha made his Olympic debut in Rio in 2016, competing in both singles and doubles. In the 2014 ITTF Men’s World Cup, Jha became the youngest ever to play in the world cup at age 14.
Two years later, he became the first athlete born in the 2000s to qualify for a U.S. Olympic Team.
Last year, he competed at the Summer Youth Olympic Games Buenos Aires 2018 and earned bronze, the first men's Olympic or Youth Olympic table tennis medal for the U.S.
