An Indian American taxi driver was attacked outside his Richmond, California, home early morning Dec. 15, allegedly by a man wielding a barbecue pit pan.
Baljeet Singh Sidhu, 57, told Richmond police and local television station KTVU Fox News that he was finishing up his shift early that morning around 4 a.m. and looking for a place to park at the Hilltop Mall. A person knocked on his car window and asked for a lighter from Sidhu, who wears a religiously mandated turban and beard.
Sidhu told the man he didn’t have one. He then drove away but came back to the same spot in his search for a parking spot. This time, the assailant came up to him, said he had $5 and asked him for a ride. Sidhu told him his shift was over.
The victim then found a place to park. As he got out of his car, the alleged assailant came back and repeatedly hit him on the head with a barbecue pit lid, Sidhu told KTVU, adding that he suffered multiple bruises and other injuries.
The man then allegedly put Sidhu in a chokehold. He fell down but tried to free himself. As he yelled for help, a mall security guard came over to help. Sidhu was hospitalized and treated for multiple wounds. He told KTVU he believes he was attacked for how he looks. The suspect, however, who was still at large as of Dec. 24, did not use any racially charged comments, nor did he rob Sidhu.
Surveillance camera footage from a neighbor caught the entire incident.
United Sikhs has asked for the incident to be investigated as a hate crime. The organization has called upon the FBI and the Justice Department for a federal investigation because of the possibility of a hate crime.
Richmond police said they are not investigating the incident as a bias-motivated crime, but simply an altercation between two males.
“We’re not seeing it as anything other than a random fight,” Richmond police spokesman Matt Stonebreaker told the East Bay Times. He added that police are still investigating the incident, but currently, it is not listed as a bias crime.
“Sikhs are 100 times more likely to be assaulted than the average American citizen because of our distinct appearance,” said Jasmit Singh, United Sikhs legal director, in a press statement. He added that the organization will work with local law enforcement “to ensure the suspect is caught and justice is served to the fullest extent of the law.”
Sidhu also works as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service.
The attack follows closely on the heels of an incident two months ago in Richmond, in which a Sikh American’s Uber was hijacked by a man wielding a gun at the driver’s head.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.