The University of Central Florida Oct. 9 honored Indian American tech entrepreneur Raj Toleti and his family for a donation they made to enhance the university’s India Center.
The UCF India Center, according to the East Coast higher education institution, is the premier hub of India-U.S. partnerships, education and outreach to the Indian American community.
Toleti, who built the first-of-its-kind mobile patient engagement platform, is supporting one of the only lone-standing India Centers located in a university.
The Toleti family plans to donate about $1 million spanning over several years, he told India-West in an email.
As to why he donated that sizeable amount to the university, Toleti said it was aimed at fostering innovation through the India Center in partnership with the innovation centers of UCF, calling it a “priority” to him.
“Many years ago, UCF took a chance on me. They sponsored my H-1B visa so that I could conduct research on AI and autonomous vehicles. At the time, this was done for very few Indian graduate students. I owe much of my success to their belief in me,” Toleti told India-West. “To support the next generation in launching the best technology, we need platforms like the India Center.”
Toleti said he is humbled to have been honored by the university, as well as having the opportunity to develop the center “into a powerful vehicle for social responsibility and technological innovation.”
Toleti added that he is currently building his fourth startup. It wasn’t always something that he was able to envision and execute.
“While today I have access to resources, infrastructure and capital, this is a stark contrast to where I was 24 years ago when I was trying to launch my first start-up,” he notes. “My success was and continues to be possible because of people who believed in and supported my mission to improve healthcare through technology,” the Indian American entrepreneur said.
“I am incredibly grateful to be a part of building something that will nurture ambitious students, their dreams and their communities,” he added.
The India Center has already accomplished a lot to date, including hosting visiting scholars from India and incredible speakers such as former Indian President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, Toleti said.
The center has also facilitated UCF delegations to travel to India to foster relationships and identify avenues for research, he said.
“As the center grows, I know it will continue to serve UCF students, the community and be a fertile ground for students in the United States and India to innovate technology and healthcare,” Toleti added.
Donations will go towards helping the India Center build ties with India – recruit students, identify avenues for research, enrich exchange opportunities and share resources with other universities globally, the university notes.
At the ceremony, interim president Thad Seymour and College of Sciences Dean Michael Johnson shared their vision to establish the India Center at UCF as the nation’s preeminent location for the study of India’s role in the world today.
