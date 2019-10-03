Tech executive, community leader and philanthropist Ajay Bhutoria and his wife Vinita Bhutoria hosted Dr. Jill Biden Sept. 28 in Fremont, California, for a fundraiser for Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential election campaign.
At the event, Biden spoke at length about her husband’s campaign and lifelong work as a public servant.
“There is massive South Asian support for Vice-President Joe Biden across the nation,” said Ajay Bhutoria, Joe Biden for President 2020 National Finance Committee member.
Biden, the former Second Lady of the United States, was introduced by the hosts’ 9-year-old son, Yash Bhutoria.
“I think Joe Biden was a great 47th vice president of the United States, but I believe that he would be an even greater 46th president of the United States,” said Yash.
“Joe Biden is running for president to help restore the soul of this great nation – to rebuild the backbone of the United States – to unify the country. Biden’s administration will be one of inclusivity, freedom of religion, tolerance, freedom of speech, and respect,” added Ajay Bhutoria.
“And today, we have what many have called Joe Biden’s ‘biggest political asset,’ Dr. Jill Biden,” continued the Indian American executive. “A professor, mother, grandmother, proud military mom, and community activist, Dr. Biden is a shining ray of hope amidst the great challenges facing America today.”
After his remarks, the frontrunner’s wife took center stage, thanking the donors and jokingly asking Bhutoria’s son if he had political aspirations.
The crowd initially laughed but then grew quiet as she began telling a story about her faith and overcoming the passing of her son, Beau Biden.
The audience grew quiet as she expressed the hardship that she experienced, and why in difficult moments it’s important to push forward.
She spoke at length about being on the campaign trail and people urging her to convince her husband to run for president, especially during such a tumultuous time in the country’s history. The power of a story, she said, is vital in shaping a person’s identity.
“I've been thinking a lot about stories, and the stories we tell really shape our identity and they can isolate us, and they can make us afraid. They can make us angry or even inspire violence— kind of violence that we've seen again and again,” said Biden.
“But our stories can really rise up to kindness as well. They can remind us that our differences are precious and that our similarities infinite— that our community, our country, is capable of beautiful and powerful things,” she said.
The frontrunner’s wife expressed gratitude for the donors, calling on them to share their support with their friends and community, as she also expressed what she felt was important in a leader for the country, a news release said.
“You want them to hear what the president has to say, a president that we can be proud of, a president who brings people together—instead of tearing families apart,” added Biden. “A president who believes that our best days are ahead of us. That's my husband, Joe Biden. And that's the future I want. And I think that's the future you want too. And that's why we're all here today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.