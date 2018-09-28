An Indian American rising high school senior in Sunnyvale, Calif., is already paving a path to entrepreneurship, helping local startups with a consultancy firm he launched.
The firm, A.G. Silver Consultancy, founded by Aneesh Goel, 17, works with startups in the San Francisco Bay Area, helping them with IT solutions, as well as marketing and branding to “Generation Z” individuals.
What started as a way to boost his portfolio has blossomed into a legitimate success.
“The consultancy has become a success and now I have other Gen Zers who would like to gain experience helping as well,” Goel told India-West in an email.
The entrepreneurial teen said that the consultancy company has worked on projects amounting to $160,000 but all of it has been directed towards funding the consultancy as well as starting future entrepreneurship initiatives in developing countries such as Africa, India, Peru and Argentina.
Specifically in Peru, Goel said he is hoping to “nationalize an entrepreneurship initiative with the Ministry of International Business in Junin.”
What’s more, Goel, who suffers from microtia — a condition whereby he can’t hear out of his right ear, something he says has taught him the value of education and having support of others – has been the driving force behind the nonprofit iDEA, which he co-founded to foster entrepreneurship and STEM education in the youth and underprivileged community.
Through iDEA, which stands for Innovative Development by Entrepreneurs Association, Goel and the staff have taught numerous classes in the Bay Area and are now moving to start chapters in countries such as Peru, Argentina, Italy, China, India and more.
“iDEA has grown in the last two and half years and is becoming a prominent force in the Bay Area community in terms of educating the youth,” Goel noted to India-West.
Classes through iDEA are set up in libraries, which sponsor the nonprofit’s needs and take care of the marketing, as well as offering public spaces for children.
“When we first started, we had 15 students show up,” Goel told India-West. “Now, we hold a maximum capacity of 40 students per class, and usually have a waitlist because 80 students sign up per class.”
In fact, he added, in one class, the sign-ups reached 120 kids for a 40-person class, noting the interest in entrepreneurship by the youth, which he says “will become the next generation of entrepreneurs and world changers.”
Goel’s name got passed around to a point where a Peruvian American reached out to him and sought his help in teaching her son public speaking and entrepreneurship.
“My interactions with him opened my eyes to the lack of substantial education in many parts of the world,” he said. “I am from the Silicon Valley, a huge technological and economic bubble … I always knew there was poverty and neglect of basic human rights, but I never felt the need to do something about it until I had this experience.”
This led to Goel conducting research about educational organizations in Peru, and he came across a schooling organization named Tinkuy Peru in Huancayo.
Goel emailed the man who ran the school and talked to him about the students and what education was like over there. The teen asked about how STEM and entrepreneurship was taught to students, if taught at all.
“He told me that students who wanted to learn computer science and entrepreneurship were unable to learn so because there were no programs at all,” Goel recalled.
The man then explained how kids would drop out of school and how poverty affected their ability to stay in school.
“Students were not taught to be independent thinkers in the system, but rather those who should go to school and then work in the local store, hoping to make just enough money to keep everyone’s stomach full each day,” Goel told India-West. “Many students were not able to go to school because it was too expensive, and families were paid on average $40 per month – not enough to live.
“His school had shut down for a few years and also it is in terrible condition. The government did not support the school,” the teen added.
After learning about the low wages of workers in Peru, Goel learned about the low rates of entrepreneurship and small businesses. Also, local artisans didn’t know how to market their products and deal with finances, he said.
“This was something I thought I could help with since I taught entrepreneurship in the Bay Area with my high school peers thought iDEA,” he said. “I wanted to leverage my ability to teach entrepreneurship so I could provide educational value and hope to help work with the economy. The economic problem and education problem became an opportunity for me to go to Peru and check out the situation.”
With a mission set, Goel worked for a few months on developing a curriculum in Spanish for the students, then traveled to Huancayo, Peru, and worked there this summer to teach and conduct his research.
At the school, he introduced the students to entrepreneurship, leadership, independent thinking and appropriate technology.
“I felt instant connection with the kids,” he told India-West. “The first day before I even walked into the class, students came and hugged me and said, ‘Good afternoon teacher.’ Throughout my program I came to an understanding that these kids deserve as much as me and my peers. The only difference between us all is the conditions we were born in,” he said.
“Where we are raised can make such a big difference in our lives – it is important to strive towards quality education for everyone,” Goel added.
The teen noted that iDEA is currently working on creating an online education platform with an entrepreneurship course in Spanish that will be distributed to students in Huancayo.
Outside of teaching in Peru, Goel did extensive research, focusing on the topic of “Increasing the Entrepreneurial Mindset in Latin American Countries: An analysis of Peru’s political, economical, social, technological, and educational factors in the entrepreneurial sector.”
Brown University professor emeritus Dr. Barrett Hazeltine guided the Indian American youngster through the process. The professor is still assisting him as he works on fine-tuning his report, according to Goel.
The final report will be presented to the Ministry of International Business in Peru with the hopes of nationalizing entrepreneurship and appropriate technology initiatives. Additionally, STEM will be integrated into the education system, Goel said.
“This is a big step and one that will take time, but it will happen,” he asserted confidently to India-West.
Goel noted that he recently met with the Ministry of International Business in Junin, Peru, and later presented a project plan as well, of which a few programs will be launched and tests will be run to see the results.
“Huancayo will have its first ever STEM and entrepreneurship-oriented school,” Goel boasted. Down the road, when the research paper is complete, Goel said he hopes to work on economic policies and technology integration in local communities through social entrepreneurship projects.
“This is not something that will just happen in a few months, it will take a few years,” he said. “But it's time to start change.”
