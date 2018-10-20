MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. — Sixteen-year-old Priyanka Ghosh Choudhuri, with help from her friends and family, organized a cultural event here Sept. 23 for the benefit of ‘The Samburu Project’ to build a well to provide clean water for a community in Samburu, Kenya.
‘The Samburu Project’ is a grass roots non-profit organization, headquartered in Los Angeles, whose goal is to provide people in a village of Kenya, called “Samburu,” access to clean and safe drinking water. They do this primarily by building water wells. Since 2005, the organization has drilled 100 water wells in Samburu.
Choudhuri is currently a junior of Mira Costa High School in Manhattan Beach. The Indian American student became involved with “The Samburu Project” charity in 2016 through an annual event called “Walk for Water,” according to a press release. Since then she joined the charity’s awareness club in her high school, called TRIBE. She actively helped with all Samburu events through freshman year and sophomore year, including walking door to door in her neighborhood to raise funds.
Furthermore, she connected her passion of dancing with the purpose of building a well in Samburu, highlighting the event with the name, “Give Water, Give Life,” based on the motto of The Samburu Project.
The venue was decorated to allow the guests to visualize how water is transported from the wells to the people’s homes in Samburu, including handicrafts available for purchase made by the people there. Tied in to this African theme was Indian music and food, according to the release.
The evening’s entertainment opened with a sitar recital by Choudhuri’s friends. After a brief presentation by the executive director of the charity, the audience was shown a short video shot in Samburu this summer.
The featured highlight of the evening was Rabindra Nath Tagore’s famous Bengali dance drama “Chandalika,” with Choudhuri playing the part of Chandalika, a young untouchable girl.
