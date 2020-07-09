Saachi Pavani, a junior at Portola High School in Irvine, Calif., recently mounted a campaign that has teamed up with the Southern California Hospice Foundation to host a food drive that directly benefits the hospice's patients and families.
SCHF's mission is to deliver a breadth of resources to caregivers, families, and patients confronting the final stages of life. Their goal is to promote awareness of palliative care and hospice options for terminally ill children and adults, helping to ease the transition with comfort, dignity, and respect for those at the end of life, according to an email to India-West.
Due to various budgetary discretions, the hospice foundation does not receive enough support, increasing their need for supplies.
To date, Pavani has already sewn more than 1000 fabric masks, raised approximately $1800, and collected over 3000 units of food. With the number of COVID-19 cases increasing, SCHF continues to need assistance.
More information can be found at https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/funds-for-patient-needs-at-socal-hospice-foundation.
