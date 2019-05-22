Indian American teenager Krithik Ramesh claimed the top prize in the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair, or ISEF, 2019 competition, the Society for Science & the Public, in partnership with the Intel Foundation, announced May 17.
Ramesh, 16, of Greenwood Village, Colorado, was awarded first place for developing a machine learning technology for orthopedic surgeons at this year’s prestigious fair, a program of Society for Science & the Public.
Ramesh received the $75,000 Gordon E. Moore Award, named in honor of the Intel co-founder and fellow scientist. The other top winners were Allison Jia and Rachel Seevers, who each received Intel Foundation Young Scientist Awards worth $50,000.
“This is surreal and very humbling,” Ramesh said upon learning of his award. “There’s a lot to process right now.”
Whether you’re putting together a piece of furniture or an injured patient’s spinal column, it helps to have an instruction manual and diagrams. Usually, a surgeon figures out the best way to perform an operation by studying a patient’s X-rays and other scans, Science News reports.
But Ramesh developed a high-tech system that adds a touch of virtual reality. It relies on a visor-like headset. Its see-through screen displays a computerized image of what the patient’s spine should look like after surgery, the report said.
He tested his system by analyzing thousands of publicly available medical scans of patients’ spines. Some X-ray-based 3-D scans were taken by computerized tomography. Others had come from magnetic-resonance-imaging. The teen also analyzed data from 34 actual surgeries, according to the publication.
His tests showed that his system could map a patient’s spine and suggest the correct surgical approach almost 97 percent of the time. The system also pinpointed where any plates, rods or screws should go. And it pinpointed their recommended placement to within 1.33 millimeters (1/20th of an inch), the report added.
The new system could readily replace the current method of navigating during surgery, said Ramesh.
Currently, doctors use a piece of equipment called a fluoroscope. In essence, it provides continuous real-time X-rays of a patient’s body. That means it also exposes both the patient and the surgical team to a lot of radiation. Another benefit of Ramesh’s system: The headset is portable. That means it should be possible to use it not only in urban hospitals, but also in remote clinics or war zones, according to the report.
Besides winning ISEF’s top prize, Ramesh’s project was the top winner in the biomedical engineering category, announced as part of the Grand Awards in various fields.
Intel ISEF is considered the world’s largest international pre-college science competition. The competition featured over 1,800 young scientists selected from 423 affiliate fairs in more than 80 countries, regions and territories.
Using machine learning and computer vision, the project helps orthopedic surgeons achieve greater accuracy for screw placement during spinal surgery. Based on Ramesh’s tests, this method has the potential to decrease operating time by at least 30 minutes, reduce physical therapy recovery time by four weeks and diminish the negative side effects associated with traditional medical imaging.
“The Intel International Science and Engineering Fair is the world’s most powerful STEM talent pipeline and I am inspired by all of the ingenuity on display this week,” said Maya Ajmera, president and CEO of Society for Science & the Public and publisher of Science News. “Congratulations to our winners and all our finalists who are demonstrating that world-changing ideas can come from anywhere in the world.”
Shriya Reddy, 15, of Northville, Michigan, received the newly announced $10,000 Craig R. Barrett Award for Innovation, funded through Society for Science and the Public, for her novel, noninvasive approach for rapidly diagnosing melanoma lesions.
Melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer. More than 9,000 people die from it in the United States each year. But statistics show that when caught early, 90 percent of patients can be cured, noted Reddy, according to the Science News report.
The Indian American is a 10th-grader at Northville High School in Michigan. Currently, she notes, taking a biopsy — a small chunk of tissue for analysis — is the best way to diagnose the disease. But such a test can cost hundreds of dollars. Plus, it can take two weeks for test results to come back to the doctor, the report said.
The biopsies also can be painful and the extraction site may even get infected.
Her advance was the creation of a new type of contrast agent. Think of it as a dye. It’s some substance that helps doctors visually discriminate between different types of tissue.
The main ingredients in her contrast agent are antibodies that bind better to melanoma cells than to healthy cells. To make them show up, she found a way to bond tiny nanospheres of gold to these antibodies, it said.
Clumps of those tiny particles show up as bright spots when they’re illuminated with near-infrared light. Reddy’s tests revealed that cancerous spots showed up best when the gold nanospheres measured between 5 and 10 nanometers (or about 20- to 40-billionths of an inch) across, according to the report.
Here’s how her new test would work. Doctors would dab a small bit of cream or oil containing the gold-tagged antibodies onto a patient’s skin. Then they’d shine the near-infrared light on the suspicious spot. Healthy cells would remain dark. Cancer cells, in contrast, would glow brightly. Such a test not only would be painless but results also would be available at once, Science News said.
If a test suggested the spot was cancerous, the doctor could schedule a biopsy to confirm the diagnosis.
Doctors now conduct about 1.5 million biopsies for melanoma each year. Reddy estimates that if her new test had been used on these patients first, 60 percent of them would have avoided the need for that painful biopsy. Avoiding unneeded biopsies, she says, also could save hundreds of millions of dollars in healthcare costs each year.
“Intel is proud to honor Krithik Ramesh, Rachel Seevers, Allison Jia, Shriya Reddy and all of the ISEF finalists on their innovative work, which is helping to advance key research areas and provide solutions to global challenges that are critical today. The work they are doing has the potential to make a better tomorrow for all of us,” said Pia Wilson-Body, president of the Intel Foundation. “And I would be remiss if I didn’t highlight the communities of support surrounding these students every day: parents, teachers, mentors, administrators, supporters and organizations like SSP who provide opportunities for students to engage and explore the world of STEM, and ultimately reach their full potential.”
In addition to the top winners, approximately 600 finalists received awards and prizes for their innovative research, including 22 “Best of Category” winners, who each received a $5,000 prize in addition to their $3,000 first place award. The Intel Foundation also awarded a $1,000 grant to each winner’s school and to the affiliated fair they represent.
The Intel International Science and Engineering Fair provides opportunities for students to explore their passion for developing innovations that improve the way we work and live. All finalists are selected by an affiliated, local competition and receive an all-expenses-paid trip to the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair in Phoenix.
At the competition, finalists are judged by hundreds of science, engineering and industry professionals who have a Ph.D. or equivalent (six years of related professional experience) or are senior graduate students with doctoral-level research in one of the 22 scientific disciplines.
Student winners are ninth through twelfth graders who earned the right to compete at the Intel ISEF 2019 by winning a top prize at a local, regional, state or national science fair.
