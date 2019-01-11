Indian American prodigy Tanishq Abraham has been honored with the 2018 Sciacca Vincitore Assoluto (Absolute Winner) Award from the Vatican for inspiring young people around the world through his involvement in science and education.
Abraham, a 15-year-old biomedical engineering Ph.D. student at U.C. Davis and a member of the U.C. Davis Biomedical Engineering Graduate Group, and other recipients were honored at a ceremony recently at the Vatican’s Pontifical Urbaniana University featuring 550 guests, including awardees and their families, dignitaries, government and military officials and press from Vatican, Italy and Greece, as well as the family of Giuseppe Sciacca, whose legacy the award honors, according to U.C. Davis.
Abraham’s sister Tiara was also honored with her own Sciacca Award for inspiring youth around the world with her contributions to music.
“I’ll always remember being in the Vatican, receiving the award and a standing ovation from the hundreds of attendees and dignitaries – it was a humbling experience,” Tanishq said in a statement. “I’ll also remember the happiness on my parents’ faces – they and my sister have been my support, and this award is for them, too.”
The awards, the university stated, were given by the American Cardinal Prelate His Eminence Raymond Leo Burke, Deputy Prime Minister of Italy and Minister of Interior Matteo Salvini, president of the Giuseppe Sciacca Foundation Prof. Don Bruno Lima, and Secretary-General Dr. Vicky Bafatakis.
The international Giuseppe Sciacca Award, which was created in 2001, recognizes the contributions made by people around the world who have distinguished themselves in various fields of science, arts, sports and humanitarian work.
Abraham graduated from American River College in 2014 with three associate degrees. He then was accepted into U.C. Davis as well as U.C. Santa Cruz at 12 years old, ultimately choosing the school in Davis. (Read about Abraham’s multiple academic achievements in an earlier story on indiawest.com: https://bit.ly/2BYaj0z)
