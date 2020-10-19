An Indian American teenager in Pleasanton, California, is providing a calming environment for the community.
Lakshmi Sajith, a junior at Amador Valley High School, is a registered yoga alliance trainer and is sharing that knowledge with her community.
“I believe that yoga has a great healing power and practicing the study of our body through the asana practice and meditation can bring a sense of well-being to anyone,” she said in an email to India-West.
“So, during this pandemic season, I have been doing free online yoga sessions live and recorded to support our community, specifically to those who are going through stress and anxiety,” Sajith added.
She regularly publishes these yoga sequences as recorded videos on her blog and YouTube channel, so students can use them to practice at their convenience.
“I also run Yoga Infused workout classes online and publish them online. I have completed 40-plus zoom sessions, 30-plus recorded yoga videos, and have 200-plus subscribers on my YouTube channel,” she said.
Additionally, Sajith is also doing free chair yoga sessions for seniors in the Tri-Valley area specifically for Dublin, Pleasanton, Danville and Livermore senior centers.
These are 20-30 minute short and simple yoga sequences that help seniors by stretching and relaxing the mind and body, she notes.
They are structured as recorded videos and live sessions via Zoom. These videos are posted to the Dublin Senior Center recreation website and Pleasanton Senior Center’s newsletter as well as used by Danville Senior Center.
Seniors at Livermore senior center join my live chair yoga sessions via Zoom every Sunday morning, the teen added.
More information about Sajith can be found by visiting her blog here: https://www.aestheticallyteen.com/ or by visiting her YouTube page here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2Jd5ZjjDeS8168fHD53OrA.
