One Indian American girl and an Indian-origin student were named among the 15 finalists of the 2020 Breakthrough Junior Challenge, the Breakthrough Prize Foundation announced in a recent news release.
Following a review of each semifinalist’s video (see India-West article here: https://bit.ly/3dqu9DO), the foundation announced the finalists of the sixth annual challenge Sept. 22.
Among the finalists were Ria Balli, 17, of the U.S.; and Kavya Bhat, 16, of India.
A group of 15 impressive students from around the world created short videos about big ideas in life sciences, physics, mathematics and a new COVID-19 category, the foundation said.
The finalists include the top scorers of the “Popular Vote” portion of the global competition which reached close to 2 million people during a 15-day contest, it added.
All videos can be viewed at breakthroughjuniorchallenge.org.
The Popular Vote contest ran from Sept. 5-20 on the Breakthrough Prize Facebook page, and invited the public to support their favorite submission by “liking” and “sharing” it.
Collectively, the 30 semifinalist videos reached close to 2 million people, helping to teach and inspire minds across the globe.
Ramez Rizk of Eygpt was the top scorer in the Popular Vote contest. Jeff Winxin Collado of the Philippines was the top scorer of those videos relating to COVID-19 and pandemic science.
The winner of the Breakthrough Junior Challenge will be awarded a $250,000 college scholarship. The science teacher who inspired the winning student will receive a $50,000 prize.
The winner’s school will also receive a state-of-the-art science lab valued at $100,000. The winner receives the prize at the annual Breakthrough Prize ceremony, alongside new Breakthrough Prize laureates representing some of the most acclaimed scientists in the world. Due to the pandemic the ceremony has been postponed, and is now planned for March 2021, the release said.
Additionally, Popular Vote Regional Champions were named for seven geographic regions. They included Bhat in India, and Navya Sinha, 17, of the U.S., in the North American region.
Since its launch, the Breakthrough Junior Challenge has reached 202 countries, and the 2020 installment attracted more than 5,600 applicants.
The contest is designed to inspire creative thinking about fundamental concepts in the life sciences, physics, and mathematics. The field was narrowed down to 30 semifinalists, which represented the top submissions after two rounds of judging: first, a mandatory peer review, followed by an evaluation panel of judges, according to the release.
The finalist videos will be reviewed by the Selection Committee.
For the sixth year, students ages 13-18 were invited to create original videos (up to three minutes in length) that illustrated a concept or theory in the life sciences, physics or mathematics. For this year’s challenge, participants had the option of entering a special submission section focused on the science of pandemics.
By establishing this new category, contest organizers gave students the option of exploring a number of the themes that ring especially relevant today, including epidemiology, virology, modeling a disease outbreak, the mathematics of exponential growth, immunology, biostatistics, and pandemics such as COVID-19, the foundation added.
All videos were evaluated based on the students’ ability to communicate complex scientific ideas in the most engaging, illuminating, and imaginative ways.
The Breakthrough Junior Challenge is a global initiative to develop and demonstrate young people’s knowledge of science and scientific principles; generate excitement in these fields; support STEM career choices; and engage the imagination and interest of the public-at-large in key concepts of fundamental science, it said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.