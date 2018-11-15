An Indian American native of Boston, Massachusetts, Samay Godika, Nov. 4 was named the winner of the fourth annual Breakthrough Junior Challenge by the Breakthrough Prize.
The challenge is a global science video competition designed to inspire creative thinking and fundamental concepts in the life sciences, physics and mathematics, according to a Breakthrough Prize news release.
Godika, 16, who was born in Boston but now lives in India, will receive $400,000 in educational prizes for himself, his teacher and his school, it said.
Currently a junior at National Public School-Koramangala in Bangalore, Godika will receive a $250,000 college scholarship. His 9th and 10th grade science teacher, Pramila Menon, who encouraged his interest in life sciences and tutored him after school to encourage his curiosity about scientific ideas, will win a $50,000 prize, it said.
Additionally, his school will receive a state-of-the-art science lab valued at $100,000, the release added.
Godika's video, submitted in the life sciences category, focused on circadian rhythms, the 24-hour biological processes that can affect simple daily experiences such as waking up for school or jet lag.
Because he has family members who suffer from Parkinson's and other neurological diseases, Godika is particularly interested in the correlation between circadian rhythms and the effectiveness of medical treatments, it added.
The teen will be recognized alongside some of the world's top scientists and mathematicians as they are awarded the world's most generous science prize, the Breakthrough Prize.
"Participating in and now winning the Breakthrough Junior Challenge is life-changing, thrilling and such an honor," Godika said. "I'm so grateful for this opportunity to be recognized alongside so many of the world's top scientists and tech industry leaders."
All of the videos made by the Breakthrough Junior Challenge finalists were of such quality that they have been added to Khan Academy’s website as teaching tutorials for the world in math and science, according to the news release
This is the fourth consecutive year in which students ages 13-18 were invited to create original videos (up to three minutes in length) that illustrated a concept or theory in the physical or life sciences.
The submissions were evaluated on the students' ability to communicate complex scientific ideas in the most engaging, illuminating, and imaginative ways.
The field was narrowed to 29 semifinalists who competed in the Popular Vote contest in September on the Breakthrough Prize Facebook page, where the public was invited to vote for their favorite semifinalist submission by "liking," "sharing" or posting a positive reaction.
This year's Popular Vote winner was Nikhiya Shamsher, 16 (also of India), whose video on spacetime and gravity garnered more than 25,000 likes, shares and positive reactions on the Breakthrough Facebook page. Shamsher received automatic entry into the final round of judging. Last year, Samay won the Popular Vote contest, the release said.
Since its launch, the Breakthrough Junior Challenge has reached 190 countries, and the 2018 installment of the global competition attracted more than 12,000 registrants. The contest is designed to inspire creative thinking about fundamental concepts in the life sciences, physics, and mathematics.
The field was reduced to 29 semifinalists, which represented the top submissions after two rounds of judging: first, a mandatory peer review, followed by an evaluation panel of judges.
Breakthrough Junior Challenge is a global initiative to develop and demonstrate young people's knowledge of science and scientific principles; generate excitement in these fields; support STEM career choices; and engage the imagination and interest of the public-at-large in key concepts of fundamental science, it said.
