An Indian American teenager in Lakewood, California, has pulled her community together by raising funds for pediatric cancer research.
Ipsita Bhattacharya, 17, a rising senior at South Torrance High School, has learned Kathak dance for many years in India and later in America under the tutelage of her mother, a news release said.
She has been volunteering at the Torrance Memorial Medical Hospital since her freshman year of high school and has seen the devastating consequences and effects on loved ones and the victim of cancer, respectively, it said.
With family members having been diagnosed with the deadly disease, she has experienced the feeling of fear and sadness that overcomes the lives of loved ones. Even her close childhood friend was diagnosed with Stage 3 leukemia, leaving her in a heartbroken state, the release said.
Unable to be of any other support to her friend except for emotional support, Bhattacharya decided to make that belief, fear of loss, helplessness, sadness into a fist of support that will bring everyone in the community together, it said.
This goal was to remind everyone that as the community gives to us, we have to give back to the community, according to the release.
In a three-months long effort of planning with over 45 people involved, her team provided a beacon of hope to the American Cancer Society #GOLDTOGETHER Pediatric Cancer Research, the release said.
Bhattacharya and team lead Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore’s dance opera “Balmiki Pratibha” served as the highlight of the evening along with a youth instrumental and vocal segments.
Everyone in the community came together as one to support this cause, whether that was through dancing, singing, music, or just coming out to support Bhattacharya’s efforts, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.