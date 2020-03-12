Following the mission of the decades-old organization Maitri, a confidential, non-profit organization that helps female victims of domestic violence and human trafficking in North America and Asia, a group of teens led by Indian American Alisha Gupta has been making strides with the organization’s second mission of teen awareness.
Gupta and other teenagers Feb. 22 held an event to expand that awareness to youth throughout the San Francisco Bay Area.
“I live in the shadow of some of the largest high-tech corporations and startups, where the available job opportunities make it easy to get sucked into the rat race to innovate all our worldly problems away,” Gupta explained to India-West. “I owe it to the Bay Area for being the door that opens a million paths, and although technological jobs are a street away from my house, my true enthusiasm follows a path to public policy and societal outreach.”
A senior at Saint Francis High School in Mountain View, California, Gupta says she believes that spreading awareness is “the key to preventing future atrocities.”
The Maitri goal is three-fold, the first two involving the education and rehabilitation of victims, she notes.
She and her team, Gupta said, were added as youth representatives of Maitri’s second mission of teen awareness.
“The taboo around topics such as gender inequality, relationship abuse, and toxic masculinity are their biggest detriment,” she told India-West. “And, it’s in our ability to break those generalizations that demonize the abused and instead encourage them to speak up about their experience and get the help they need.” That, she added, was the purpose of the convention she planned: to educate the community on the signs to detect society’s stigmas and instill among them the courage and confidence to take a stand.
The convention included a student panelist recounting their personal experiences, an expert guest speaker, as well as informative skits performed by high school theatre students, the organizer said.
It featured students from around the Bay Area, including those from Saint Francis, Presentation High School, Archbishop Mitty High School, James Logan High School and Washington High School, Gupta noted.
Seniors Sristi Singh, Shreya Satish and Rishika Singh opened the convention with a powerful speech about gender inequality. Additionally, 14-year-old international speaker, author and mentor Yash Gajjar spoke about the effects of toxic masculinity on male mental health.
Concluding the student panelist was Isha Bhasin, a dancer and debater, who spoke on healthy communication, Gupta said.
Following a Q&A with student speakers and short skits about partner violence, the group heard an educational speech from Maitri president Sonya Pelia, who spoke passionately regarding a South Asian approach to these topics and the importance of communication between parents and their children.
“I am extremely hopeful this convention will raise the awareness we need to put an end to society’s stigmas,” Gupta stated.
“At the event, someone told me ‘It doesn’t matter if 100 people came or just 10, if you can change the lives of even five, then you have accomplished something amazing,’” Gupta noted. “And, I think the Maitri Teen Convention did just that. Everyone who attended took the first step in much-needed change and I look forward to hosting more events just like it,” she told India-West.
Gupta’s community involvement was fostered at a young age through her Girl Scouts troop, pledging every meeting to live by the Scout promise and serve others.
The whole idea behind hours of service cleaning beaches, cooking for homeless shelters, and sorting through Christmas gifts for orphaned children was fostering relationships, a real connection to those unheard and underprivileged factions in the community, Gupta explained.
“That same outreach landed me in the audience seat watching one of the most heartrending videos around the story of a foster child,” she said. “Leaving the room unable to control my tears, I decided to serve as the voice of these unrepresented members of the community by establishing my non-profit ‘Needed But Forgotten’ to bring suitcases to foster children.”
Her social awareness and intolerance towards injustice in society have primarily driven her works and passions, she says.
She explained that, since she was 3, dance has surrounded her life. She now dances with a professional company and is captain of her school team.
“In order to spread my love for dance, I became a certified dance instructor and assisted at Jeena, a dance class for children of all ages with developmental disabilities,” she added. “Seeing their faces light up as they share in my passion provides fresh motivation in my war against social injustice. I soon found my next battle – volunteering with Maitri.
“As the youth manager, I raise awareness of Maitri and its work among a generation without much prior exposure to these issues,” she continued.
Alongside community outreach, her involvement at school developed her leadership skills and social awareness.
“I first joined debate in 7th grade and am now captain of my school's varsity public forum team,” she told India-West. “These skills and knowledge will allow me to experience a career path in social entrepreneurship and international business and allow me to make a global difference.”
