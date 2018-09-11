Angel More is passionate about swimming.
The 15-year-old Indian American girl from San Carlos, Calif., has long loved to be in the water. And while she was never the fastest swimmer in the world, she was driven to swim. Having started swimming as a baby and trained in the pool until she was 11, when she realized she wasn’t very fast, she chose to enter the world of long-distance swimming.
“I’ve never been fast, but longer distances I enjoyed,” the teen told India-West in a phone interview. “So, when I was 11 in 2014, I decided to do Alcatraz. … I really enjoyed it.”
The avid swimmer said that swimming in a pool gets repetitive with all the laps, whereas the open ocean allows for a sense of freedom you can’t get indoors.
More, a junior at Atherton, Calif.-based Menlo School, is also passionate about helping underprivileged children receive the education they deserve.
With her passions has come a niche: holding distance swimming events to help raise funds for Children International, a Kansas City-based organization that has a mission of helping underprivileged children around the world escape poverty by providing the resources to learn and grow.
That first Alcatraz swim – the first of 51 successful 1.5-mile swims – opened the floodgates to more lengthy swims – all with an eye at raising funds for Children International.
Recently, More successfully finished the California Triple swimming the Anacapa Channel, the Catalina Channel and the length of Lake Tahoe, swims of 12 miles, 20 miles and 21.3 miles, respectively.
She was the youngest swimmer to complete the Triple Crown of marathon swimming; the youngest swimmer to complete the Anacapa swim on a first try, doing so in 2017; and was the youngest person to complete the Tahoe swim, doing so Aug. 25. She completed the Catalina swim earlier this year.
More on Sept. 2 did a 13-mile round trip swim of Angel Island, becoming the youngest person to complete that feat as well.
"Swimming for more than six hours is mentally exhausting, rather than physically," she explained to India-West. "You have to remind yourself that you can keep swimming and find ways to entertain yourself. I tend to imagine how I will feel when I complete the swim and how much food I will eat when I get home. Furthermore, I think about solutions to projects I am working on or my schoolwork," she said.
More has numerous notches under her belt. Other conquests in the water she has accomplished include being the youngest girl to swim the 6 miles from the Golden Gate Bridge to the Bay Bridge, having done that six times; swimming the 1.5 Vansbrosimningen river in Sweden; the Midmar Mile open water swim in South Africa; the Thames Bridge to Bridge Marathon 8.7 mile swim in England, where she was the youngest participant in 2016; and the Wharf to Wharf to Wharf 12 mile swim in 2016, another event in which she was the youngest.
“A few years ago I had the opportunity to visit some children at a Children International center in Guatemala. I learned that these kids were just like me, but lacked the support and opportunities I had to succeed,” More recalled to India-West. “While swimming I remind myself that I am swimming to help make a difference in these kids’ lives, and that inspires me to keep going.”
To train for the swims, More said she swims anywhere from 21 to 24 miles each week, or however much she needs to at least swim the distance of the approaching swim.
She said she does the majority of her training for each swim in a pool but on Thursdays she will swim outdoors in the dark to familiarize herself with the elements she will experience during her swims – which all take place at night. On the weekends, she swims in the ocean to add to her training regimen.
With the attention she gets from her swims, she has been able to raise awareness and funds for Children International over the past four years. Through her swims, she has been able to raise $40,000; she has an overarching goal to raise $100,000 for the organization.
To reach that mark, and to avoid redundancies of making it always about her individual swims, More has organized an event in October for high school swimmers to swim the distance swim that started it all for her: the 1.5-mile Alcatraz Island swim.
The event already has 14 committed swimmers, who all have vouched to raise at least $200 for the cause. More started a Crowdrise.com page for the event in which she has raised more than $2,500 at time of press for the cause (see page here).
More, who also hopes to swim around Manhattan Island sometime next year, has goals outside of swimming. The teen is an aspiring business executive and entrepreneur.
While just a junior in high school, her plan is to attend college – hopefully New York University or the University of Pennsylvania – and pursue business or entrepreneurship.
“I hope to establish my own nonprofit helping people around the world have access to the same support and opportunities, so they too can do what they love,” she told India-West of her future goals.
More information about More and her swims can be found by reading her blog here at www.angelmoreblog.weebly.com. More information about the October Alcatraz swim can contact More directly at angel.more@gmail.com.
