DUBLIN, Calif. – In March 2020, just around the time when schools shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic, millions of students were forced to pursue their education through online classes. For some, it was like unlocking an extra layer of comfort. As time passed by, however, students appeared to become too comfortable. There have been stories of students missing Zoom sessions, oversleeping, or losing the motivation to study further altogether.
To keep himself motivated and charged, Yashvardhan Khaitan, an Indian American senior at Dublin High School, decided to create a podcast. Aimed at students and their families, this podcast, named TeenTalks Podcast, features the Tri-Valley community students who discuss the impact of Covid-19 on their mental health.
Students discuss the mounting pressures in their life with college applications, cancellations of standardized tests, limited volunteer opportunities, and overall grades in the podcast.
The first episode of the TeenTalks Podcast debuted June 12 with Ibraheem Syed, a Dublin High School senior. Each week, a new episode is published, covering a new set of topics, ranging from maintaining an active routine to coping up with stress to spending time online.
“At first, it was a dream come true. I didn’t need to get up early to go to school. I could take my classes and do my school assignments in bed. This goodness had a lasting effect, but I realized that I was waking up late and missing my classes over time. I was losing the grip on my daily tasks,” Khaitan, also the podcast host, said. “I created this podcast to address my own situation dealing with this pandemic's fallout, later realizing it was bringing me closer to other people in the community who are going through this.”
With the semester coming to a close, the impending tsunami of college applications, and the continual rising cases of Covid-19 in the area, students are in a state of limbo, with questions such as: “How are the schools going to choose folks without SAT?” “Will Covid-19 play an impact on my future career?” and “Is there any point in going out of state for college?”
The podcast acts as an excellent way for parents and students to understand what high school students are going through and how they are coping with the current situation.
“This podcast is a great listen. It offers a fresh perspective from students who were directly affected by Covid-19. Everyone needs to listen to these vital conversations to understand how young people are dealing with this monumental change. As a student, listening to this podcast makes me realize I am not the only one; other students face the same problem,” Pratham Dalal, another Dublin High senior, said.
New episodes come out every week. Currently on its 15th episode, the audio episodes are available on popular podcast platforms such as Apple Podcasts and Spotify. For more information, contact yashv.khaitan@gmail.com.
