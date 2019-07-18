An Indian American teenager is on the verge of making a name for himself in U.S. tennis.
Govind Nanda, 18, has been one of the top players on the U.S. junior circuit for many years. Currently a senior in high school, ranked in the top 10 in the country in his age group, Nanda has recently accepted an offer from UCLA to play on the collegiate level, according to a The Bridge report.
Nanda was recently recognized as one of the top American prospects by USTA Player Development and was invited to be part of the U.S. junior Davis cup. He also competed in the 2018 French Open and Wimbledon in the juniors’ section.
“I started playing tennis when I was 5 years old. I started playing in Redlands at Clement Middle School with a coach named Charles Mosely. I have always enjoyed playing and competing,” the Cerritos, California, resident told the publication.
Nanda noted that his sister started playing tennis and he wanted to follow in her footsteps.
“We were competitive and she always used to beat me and that drove me to want to be better,” he said in the report.
Nanda trains at the USTA center in Carson, California, with his coach Vahe Assadourian.
Being selected to be part of the Team USA National Junior Team “was definitely very fun,” he noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.