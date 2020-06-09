An Indian American high school senior in California has launched a fundraising drive to drum up some money to help jobless Indian migrant workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vishruth Nagam, according to a news release, simply could not sit and watch as these migrant workers were struggling just to get to their hometowns. So, he started a fundraising initiative and raised $1,000, which has gone towards feeding over 1,500 migrant workers as they pass through National Highway 16 at the Chilakaluripet and Narasaraopet junction in Andhra Pradesh, India.
The pandemic has been a major burden on the 100 million migrant workers in India, especially those who rely on their daily wages to survive.
A majority of them have lost their jobs because of the COVID-19 lockdown and have started migrating back to their hometowns, making this the largest voluntary migration currently happening in India.
Due to the lack of transportation, however, these migrant workers were being forced to embark on their journeys by foot, and for some, their hometown is located 600 to 1,000 miles away from their workplace.
Soliciting items from local communities to provide relief for the migrant workers has proven to be difficult, as many roads are completely closed, while a majority of the residents have imposed self-protection measures, noted the release.
For the second phase of Nagam’s fundraiser, he started using GoFundMe as a platform to reach a wider audience, the release said.
His goal this time is to raise an additional $1,500 to provide bread and water for at least another 3,000 migrant workers, with one meal estimated to cost $0.50.
Through his GoFundMe campaign, he has already raised $771, which has helped feed over 1350 migrant workers so far, it said.
Nagam, according to the release, has been working with his family friend, Gopi Avula, in Chilakaluripet to provide bread and water for these migrant workers.
Every day, Avula lets a local bread store know the specific amount of bread that needs to be made for the number of migrant workers expected to pass through the Chilakaluripet and Narasaraopet junction.
Avula and his daughter, Yashavi Avula, partnered with several volunteers; including Rupesh Kurapati, Bharat Raju Avula, and Jacob; to pick up and distribute the bread and water from a local bread store to the migrant workers at a designated spot near the junction, the release noted.
Gopi Avula also conducted several interviews with the migrant workers passing through National Highway 16.
“A lot of people have lost their jobs due to factories closing during the lockdown,” he said. “As their razor-thin savings were depleted, they had no choice other than returning to their villages by foot or some other means.” Kurapati added: “They are all eagerly waiting to return back to their hometowns with the hope they will survive there; we hear that about a hundred times a day.”
Yashavi Avula noted that “the migrant workers were extremely thankful for the bread and water provided,” as it is “very important for them to survive until they reach Vijayawada,” where they can use government-funded rail transportation to then travel to their hometowns—a much faster journey than doing so by foot, according to the release.
The donations Nagam received were very crucial in furthering his cause and in providing for the migrant workers during these difficult times.
All additional monetary contributions to his fundraiser will help the growing number of Indian migrant workers seeking food assistance due to COVID-19-related business closures and job cuts.
“This is the very least we can do to help them stay safe and return to their homes,” Nagam said.
Nagam appeals to all those who are capable of doing so to donate generously to his fundraiser (seen here: https://tinyurl.com/FoodForMigrantWorkers) for feeding jobless migrant workers in need.
