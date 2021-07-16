The Milpitas, California-based India Community Center in its July newsletter announced that the two-member, all-girls VEX Robotics competition team 315Y won the 2021 VEX Robotics World Championships.
The team is comprised of Amrita Pasupathy and Nidhya Shivakumar, Indian American students at the Harker School in San Jose California, who won the high school section of the competition.
This competition is the largest robotics competition with 8,600 participants, 1,400 teams and 30 countries participating this year, according to the ICC.
Team 315T, another team from the 315 Paradigm organization, also won the Middle School World Championships. This team is an all-girls team as well, and has just one team member. She was introduced to robotics at the flagship Google Girl Powered VEX Robotics Workshop at Google in 2019, the newsletter added.
Team 315 is the organizer of the Girls Robotics Workshop to be held at the India Community Center on July 31 and Aug. 1, at which Shivakumar will be the emcee, hosting the event, it said.
