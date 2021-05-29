HYDERABAD – The Telangana Information Technology Association and the American Telangana Society have come together to launch health services to help patients battling Covid-19 in rural areas in the state.
Both the organizations May 28 announced their plan of action to deal with the raging pandemic through the TITA's TConsult initiative that helped the masses during the first wave of Covid deal with various health issues.
The TITA and the ATS have launched joint efforts by establishing the first-ever ‘Covid Dawakhana’ at the Zilla Parishad High School in Maganur.
Principal Secretary, IT and Industry, Jayesh Ranjan launched the first Covid Dawakhana virtually May 28. Narayanpet District Collector Dasari Harichandana appreciated the initiative launched by TITA global President Sundeep Kumar Makthala.
The TITA plans to expand services across the state in the coming days. At the launch of the services, villagers availed online medical advice on Covid from doctors at nine sub-centers.
Worried at the pandemic affecting people in rural areas, the ATS decided to provide online health and medical services to the masses. Representatives from ATS approached TITA to reach out to the people to provide health services. Makthala, after visiting various places, selected Maganur to provide online medical and health services to people.
Maganur has a population of 56,000 with nine sub-centers. The district hospital is 42 km away from the village. The Zilla Parishad High School was converted into Covid Dawakhana to offer medical services to the locals.
At the medical center, patients can avail of doctors' services through online consultation. For this, TConsult app services, an initiative of TITA, is being utilized, while ATS will provide financial and health services.
Two doctors will be available online to offer services, while two health volunteers will be available at the Covid Dawakhana. TITA has offered to provide technical and other local logistics and arrangements at the medical center.
Indian American representatives of the American Telangana Society, its chairman Karunakar Madhavaram, president Narendar Chemarla, Covid Dawakhana program advisor Dilip Berelli, former president Satyanarayana Reddy Kandimalla, general secretary Venkat Mantena and other executive members were at the forefront in implementing the initiative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.